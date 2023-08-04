Former President Trump Appeals to Supreme Court as Impeachment Battles Continue

Former President Donald Trump has complained about the time and cost spent on his legal battles following his impeachment for the third time. Trump took to his Truth Social social network to express his frustration, stating that these cases have required significant amounts of his time and money that could have been used for campaigning. He argued that this is not a level playing field and called for the Supreme Court to intercede, claiming that this is election interference. Trump pleaded not guilty to four criminal charges related to attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Trump labeled the latest charges as a “pursuit of a political opponent” and criticized the ongoing legal proceedings. He expressed his disappointment, stating that he is leading in every poll and beating President Joe Biden by a substantial margin. Trump accused his opponents of launching a manhunt against him and vowed not to let it happen in America. Following his brief remarks, Trump left for New Jersey on his private plane.

The charges against Trump include conspiring to defraud the United States and obstructing an official act. One of the charges relies on a civil rights law from the Reconstruction era, which prohibits conspiracies to deprive individuals of their voting rights. Prosecutors allege that Trump and six unindicted accomplices orchestrated a plot to overturn the election results leading up to and during the Capitol riots on January 6th. They claim that Trump aimed to exploit the chaos and violence to maintain his grip on power. Furthermore, the indictment accuses Trump and his accomplices of tricking people in seven states into submitting false certificates claiming to be legitimate voters.

As the legal battles continue, Trump is expected to address the Alabama Republican Party Summer Dinner in Montgomery on Friday night.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

