Former Prime Minister – Hamdok calls for an end to the fighting in Sudan

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok (IMAGO/Xinhua/Mohamed Khidir)

In the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, he said a real ceasefire was needed to enable humanitarian aid. There has been an official ceasefire since Tuesday, but it is broken again and again. Hamdok was initially detained after the 2021 military coup. He later resumed his post for a few weeks, but then resigned after protests. Since then he has lived in the United Arab Emirates.

Meanwhile, the US has evacuated around 300 US and allied citizens from the Sudanese capital Khartoum. The US government wants to help them travel to Saudi Arabia. It was the first US-owned evacuation operation of its citizens. Previously, a special unit had only flown out US embassy staff and other US government officials.

This message was broadcast on April 30th, 2023 on Deutschlandfunk.

