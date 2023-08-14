Former Producer Appeals Prison Sentence for Extortion Case: A Closer Look

Former Producer Sixto “George” Díaz Colón Appeals Prison Sentence

San Juan, Puerto Rico – In a surprising turn of events, former producer Sixto “George” Díaz Colón has announced his intention to appeal the prison sentence imposed on him by Federal judge Francisco Besosa on August 4. Díaz Colón was sentenced to four years and three months in prison after being found guilty of charges including extortion, attempted extortion, and destruction of evidence in February this year.

Díaz Colón’s defense lawyer, Rafael Castro Lang, filed a motion on Tuesday last week stating, “Sixto Jorge Díaz Colón appeals to the United States Court of Appeals for the First Circuit.” The appeal comes only four days after the ruling, indicating a sense of urgency on the part of the defense team.

The federal prosecutor’s office had requested the exact sentence that was imposed by Judge Besosa, while the defense had argued for a maximum of 18 months in prison. The stark contrast in the proposed sentences highlights the contentious nature of the case.

The charges against Díaz Colón stem from allegations that he demanded $300,000 in addition to government contracts from former Secretary of Public Affairs, Anthony Maceira, in 2019. These demands were made in exchange for not publicly disclosing certain content from the infamous “Telegram Chat.” The chat, involving notable individuals in Puerto Rico’s political sphere, became a subject of much controversy when its contents were leaked.

A jury found Díaz Colón guilty based on evidence suggesting he had attempted to extort Maceira. It was alleged that he sought personal gain through his actions. However, in a surprising defense argument, Díaz Colón’s legal team has claimed that their client’s intentions were not driven by personal benefit, but rather as a warning of potential consequences if certain content from the chat were made public.

The decision to appeal the prison sentence adds another layer of complexity to an already high-profile case. As the news of Díaz Colón’s appeal spreads, many are wondering if the Court of Appeals for the First Circuit will grant him a lighter sentence, as he and his defense team have requested.

As the legal battle continues, the public eagerly awaits further developments, hoping for clarity surrounding the truth behind the allegations and the intentions of Díaz Colón.

