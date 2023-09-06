Former Proud Boys Leader Sentenced to 22 Years for Seditious Conspiracy and Plot to Halt Transition of Power

Former Proud Boys Leader Sentenced to 22 Years for Seditious Conspiracy and Failed Plot

CNN – Enrique Tarrio, the former leader of the Proud Boys, has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for charges of seditious conspiracy and leading a failed plot to prevent the peaceful transition of power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden. District Judge Timothy Kelly delivered the sentence, which is the longest ever given to any defendant linked to the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol.

Tarrio, along with three other members of the Proud Boys leadership, was also found guilty of seditious conspiracy and sentenced last week. Judge Kelly stated that the jury convicted Tarrio and others on charges related to seditious conspiracy, not politics, and he had no indication that Tarrio was remorseful for his actions. He emphasized that Tarrio was the top leader of the conspiracy and played a significant role in organizing and inciting the events of January 6.

Although Tarrio was not present at the Capitol during the attack, Judge Kelly highlighted his immense impact on the events of that day. Tarrio was previously arrested in Washington for burning a Black Lives Matter banner and bringing high-capacity rifle magazines into the district, which led to him being ordered to leave the city.

While the 22-year sentence is the longest given to any defendant thus far, the Justice Department had requested a 33-year sentence for Tarrio. Judge Kelly has consistently handed down sentences below the department’s requests for other Proud Boys members involved in the case.

Before being sentenced, Tarrio expressed apologies for the pain and suffering caused and vowed to have nothing to do with politics, groups, activism, or rallies in the future. He admitted his failure to uphold a higher standard and acknowledged being morally misguided. Tarrio insisted that violence and changing the outcome of the election were not his goals.

Prosecutor Conor Mulroe strongly criticized Tarrio, calling him the leader of the conspiracy that targeted the entire government system. Mulroe cited Tarrio’s toxic ability to manipulate and control others, which increased his fame and importance. He described the Proud Boys under Tarrio’s leadership as a group thrilled by the idea of inflicting violence in street fights.

On the other hand, Tarrio’s lawyer, Sabino Jauregui, opposed the additional terrorism penalties, asserting that Tarrio never intended to overthrow the United States government. Jauregui urged the court to view his client as a misguided patriot who believed he was saving the country.

Throughout the trial, prosecutors presented evidence that Tarrio played a pivotal role in organizing the Proud Boys before January 6, despite not being physically present in Washington. Tarrio expressed support for the rioters online and remained in contact with his co-defendants. Prosecutors claimed that it was Ethan Nordean and Joseph Biggs who led the Proud Boys’ actions on the ground during the attack on the Capitol.

The Proud Boys, under Tarrio’s command structure, stormed the Capitol, breaking barriers and windows. Their actions led to the temporary evacuation of Congress and the disruption of the certification of the 2020 presidential election results.

Tarrio’s sentencing serves as a significant milestone in the legal aftermath of the January 6 insurrection. The severity of the sentence reflects the court’s stance against those involved in seditious conspiracy and highlights the consequences faced by those who incite and participate in acts of violence against the government.

