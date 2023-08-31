Former Proud Boys Organizer Sentenced to 17 Years for Leading Capitol Insurrection

Former Proud Boys Organizer Sentenced to 17 Years in Prison for Capitol Insurrection

Joseph Biggs, a former organizer of the far-right group Proud Boys, has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for leading the insurrection at the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021. The attack aimed to prevent the transfer of power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden after the 2020 presidential election.

Biggs’s sentence is the second longest to date among hundreds of cases related to the riots in Washington D.C. The founder of the so-called Oath Keepers, Stewart Rhodes, currently holds the longest sentence at 18 years.

Federal prosecutors had recommended a 33-year sentence for Biggs, who played a significant role in leading dozens of members and associates of the extremist group during the January 6th march.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly described the attack as “one of the most serious crimes” that broke an important American custom, the peaceful transfer of power through the certification of Electoral College voting.

Biggs admitted his wrongdoing before the magistrate, stating that he “screwed up that day” and had been “seduced by the crowd” of Trump supporters. However, he claimed not to be a violent person or a terrorist, expressing remorse for his actions.

Prosecutors vehemently defended their recommendation for a 33-year sentence, emphasizing that the attack pushed the United States government “to the brink of a constitutional crisis.” Prosecutors expressed concerns about the future implications and potential threats to democracy.

Apart from Biggs, four other Proud Boys members were also convicted by a jury in May after a four-month trial that exposed the link between far-right extremists and Trump’s lies about the stolen 2020 election.

Enrique Tarrio, the former national president and top leader of the Proud Boys, is scheduled to be sentenced next Tuesday. Although Tarrio wasn’t present at the Capitol on January 6th, he had been arrested earlier for defacing a Black Lives Matter banner and was ordered by a judge to leave Washington.

Biggs, Tarrio, Ethan Nordean, and Zachary Rehl, senior members of the Proud Boys, were convicted of charges including seditious conspiracy. Another member, Dominic Pezzola, was acquitted of seditious conspiracy but convicted of other serious charges.

More than 1,100 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Capitol riots, with over 600 of them being found guilty and sentenced. In addition to the Oath Keepers’ founder, six members of the group were also convicted of seditious conspiracy in a separate trial.

The sentencing of the remaining Proud Boys members will continue over the coming days as Judge Kelly hands down their sentences. Defense attorneys argued that their clients were unfairly being held accountable for the violent actions of others in the crowd of Trump supporters.

The repercussions of the Capitol insurrection are far-reaching and continue to have significant legal consequences as the justice system seeks to hold those involved accountable for their actions.

