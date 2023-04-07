Home News Former Salvadoran soldier accused of El Mozote massacre and other war crimes arrested in the United States
Former Salvadoran soldier accused of El Mozote massacre and other war crimes arrested in the United States

Former Salvadoran soldier accused of El Mozote massacre and other war crimes arrested in the United States

The Immigration and Customs Control Service (ICE) of the United States, arrested this Tuesday, April 4, the ex-military Roberto Antonio Garay Saravia, who was involved in the El Mozote Massacre in 1981, in the context of the civil war in El Savior.

According to the publication made by ICE, Garay was arrested after an investigation carried out by the Human Rights Violators and War Crimes Center (HRVWCC) of HSI (Humane Society International), which obtained evidence related to human rights violations. .

The ex-soldier was working as a second lieutenant when the El Mozote massacre took place in Morazán.

Garay Saravia currently resides in New Jersey, United States and will be prosecuted by the Newark and Philadelphia immigration courts. ICE also reported that the defendant also participated in other massacres in the department of Cabañas, La Quesera in Usulután and El Calabozo in San Vicente.

Garay Saravia was a section commander in a specialized counterinsurgency unit known as the Atlacatl Battalion, from 1981 to 1985, where he was implicated in the aforementioned massacres.

