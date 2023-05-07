Home » Former Secretary of State may apply for the position of OVG President
Former Secretary of State may apply for the position of OVG President

The Lower Saxony Ministry of Justice may not exclude a former state secretary from the application process for the position of President of the Lower Saxony Higher Administrative Court. This was decided by the administrative court in Hanover on Wednesday in summary proceedings. The Ministry’s objections that, as a retired civil servant, he had no right to be reinstated and that the salary for the new position was too low for him, did not convince the Administrative Court.

Ministry: No entitlement to reactivation to active duty

The applicant was State Secretary in the Lower Saxony Ministry of Justice and was placed on temporary retirement after the change of government. After his temporary retirement, he applied for the advertised position along with two other people. On March 20, 2023, the Lower Saxony Ministry of Justice informed the applicant that he was not allowed to take part in the selection process. As a retired civil servant he is not eligible for reactivation to active service. In addition, political officials are not intended to be reassigned to an office with a lower salary than the one last held.

Case law on the exclusion of applicants cannot be transferred to political officials

The competent chamber of the Administrative Court did not follow this argument. She has obliged the Lower Saxony Ministry of Justice to consider the applicant in the selection process. The case law used by the Ministry to exclude applicants who had been incapacitated and retired due to illness was not applicable to political officials whose suspension was due to a change of government. Unlike a civil servant who is unfit for work due to health reasons, there is no reason to doubt that a political civil servant who has been placed on temporary retirement is fit to work.

A lower final basic salary does not lead to a different evaluation

The fact that the salary of the president of the Lower Saxony OVG is below that of a state secretary does not justify the applicant’s exclusion from the application process. It is true that the employer has no authority to transfer the retiring civil servant to an office with a lower final basic salary against his will, but if he applies for such an office himself, the provisions of civil service law do not preclude this. In order to exclude the application of a civil servant who is on temporary retirement for the position at issue, the ministry should have integrated such an addition in the text of the advertisement and restricted the advertisement accordingly. This did not happen.

to VG Hanover, decision of 03.05.2023 – 2 B 2381/23

Editorial office beck-aktuell, May 5, 2023.

