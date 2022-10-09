[The Epoch Times, October 8, 2022](Reported by Xiao Lusheng, The Epoch Times) On October 8, Tian Huiyu, former secretary of the Party Committee and former president of China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd., was double-opened. Tian Huiyu was Wang Qishan’s secretary.

On the 8th, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China announced that Tian Huiyu had committed a serious violation of the law and was suspected of committing a crime.

Tian Huiyu was accused of not being resolute and discounting the major decisions and deployments of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China; failing to report personal matters in accordance with regulations; for a long time, under the guise of market-oriented operation, in the name of “investment and wealth management”, money begets money, and power and capital are linked. , rely on finance to eat finance; use power for personal gain, harm the public and private, abuse power to gain wealth, greed and life corruption, etc.

In April this year, China Merchants Bank issued the “Announcement on the Change of President”, agreeing to remove Tian Huiyu from the positions of president and director of China Merchants Bank. Subsequently, the official notification that Tian Huiyu was under investigation.

Tian Huiyu, 57 years old, has worked in China‘s financial industry for a long time. He once worked in the People’s Construction Bank of China (the predecessor of China Construction Bank, renamed in 1996), and served as the vice president of Shanghai Bank and China Construction Bank Shanghai Branch. City Branch Manager, etc. In May 2013, he served as Party Secretary, Executive Director and President of China Merchants Bank until he was sacked.

From 1989 to 1993, Wang Qishan served as the deputy governor of the People’s Construction Bank of China. After a brief transfer to the central bank, he went to the People’s Construction Bank of China from 1994 to 1997 and served as the president. At that time, Tian Huiyu was also working in CCB and served as Wang Qishan’s secretary.

In addition to Tian Huiyu, Dong Hong, the former deputy head of the inspection team of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, who has close ties to Wang Qishan, was also dealt with.

On October 2, 2020, Dong Hong was sacked. In January this year, he was accused of accepting 2 billion bribes and was given a suspended death sentence. Dong Hong used to be the secretary of Bo Yibo, a veteran of the Communist Party of China, and was also regarded as Wang Qishan’s “big secret” and “big housekeeper”.

Current politics commentator Yue Shan once said that as far as Dong Hong’s case is concerned, it shows that the CCP’s anti-corruption efforts have reached a dead end, and that the one-party dictatorship will not be abandoned, and the CCP’s officialdom will continue to rot. Shovel digging graves for the CCP regime.

