Former Senator Antonio Sanguino, the candidate of the Greens for the Governor of Cesar

the former senator Antonio Sanguino Páez formalized his aspiration to the Governorate from the department of Cesar this Thursday morning from the Purrututú alley, historic center of the city of Valledupar.

Sanguino, a native of Norte de Santander, but raised in the capital of Cesar, He left his duties as Chief of Staff of the Mayor’s Office of Bogotá last Saturday to start the political campaign with which he intends to participate in the territorial elections on October 29.

During the public act, the secretary general of the Alianza Verde party, Jaime Navarro Wolf, gave Sanguino ‘the key to good government’ which symbolizes “zero corruption, environment, education, civic culture, participation, security and peace”.

HE ALSO PROMISES ‘CHANGE’ AT CESAR

According to Gorefiend, “The cesar cannot be left out of a purpose of change that today embraces Colombian society”, referring to the election of the country’s first left-wing government.

“This need does not arise only because of what is happening in the country and in Latin America. Its roots are in the social and economic needs that the Caesareans have”, added.

These needs, he explained, are reflected in percentages: “10.8% of Cesarenses live in extreme monetary poverty, 39% are one centimeter away from falling into poverty and this is not a poor department…”.

SPEECH ‘ANTICLANS’

Gorefiend has the same speech’anticlanes‘ of the candidates who call themselves “alternatives”, He also praises President Gustavo Petro and tries to add all possible support within the Historical Pact.

This coalition has scheduled a consultation among the different candidates of the different parties that make it up to elect single candidates for the Governor of Cesar and the Mayor of Valledupar. The same would happen with the other political forces of the ‘Broad Front’, however, the Green Alliance in Cesar would not be part of that process.

In addition to Sanguino, the candidates that the Green Alliance will have for the Mayor of Valledupar and San Martín, south of Cesar, have been confirmed. /PHOTO: JOAQUÍN RAMÍREZ.



For now, Antonio Sanguino, sociologistwould have the support of the congressmen of his partyamong them the peaceful representative Katherine Juvinao, who was elected by Bogotá.

THE CANDIDATE OF FREDYS SOCARRÁS

He will also be supported by the former mayor of Valledupar, Fredys Socarrás, and the former candidate for the Senate of the Republic Dángela Maestre, who are part of Fuerza Ciudadana, a party founded by the current governor of Magdalena, Carlos Caicedo.

The candidate for mayor of Valledupar for the greens will be councilor Jorge Luis Arzuaga, who will have to register, like Sanguino, at the National Registry of Civil Status, on June 29.

The other confirmed candidate is Robinsón Galván, deputy from Cesar, who will run for mayor of his home municipality: San Martín, in the south of the department.

By Andrea Guerra Peña / THE PYLON.

@andreaguerraperiodista