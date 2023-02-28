By Political Writing

The current Chief of Staff of the Bogotá Mayor’s Office and former senator for the Green Party, Antonio Sanguino, would be analyzing the possibility of being a candidate to the Government of Cesar.

“The idea arose within the Historical Pact. They sought out the former senator and brought up the idea. They told him about the need to outline an alternative that he would interpret vote for change that was reflected in the presidential elections, but that also summoned the other alternative sectors”said a source to THE PYLON.

Sanguino was born in the municipality of La Jagua de Ibirico, and did his secondary school at the Loperena de Valledupar National College, however, initially made his political career in Bogotáwhere he was a councilor three times.

Then he reached the Senate of the Republic. During his tenure in Congress knew how to build bases in the department of Cesar taking the voice on critical issues such as mining, opposition to the Gnecco house, crisis at the Rosario Pumarejo de López Hospital, unemployment, among others.

NATIONAL DISCUSSION

But why Antonio Sanguino? A source explained to THE PYLON that Sanguino would give national scope to the debate. “If the debate reaches the national level, it is possible to defeat the Gneccos. They feel comfortable with a local debate because they have the bureaucratic control, On the other hand, with national attention, all their questions would come out ”.

sanguine would receive the support of some congressmen, such as Cathy Juvinao, Ariel Ariza, among others from the Green bench. However, his candidacy depends on his being able to unite all the alternative sectors: the Historical Pact, the Coalition of Hope, the Liberal Party, among others.

But won’t have it easy. Other candidates such as Jose Luis Majorca, Katia Ospino, Antonio Maria Araújo, they have revealed their interest to be alternative candidates.