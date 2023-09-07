Former Senator Arturo Char Implicated in Illegal Vote-Buying Network

Former senator Arturo Char of Radical Change has been identified as one of the financiers of an illegal network dedicated to buying votes in the Atlantic region. This network was formed in October 2017 with the intentions of securing Char’s re-election in Congress, as well as the election of Aida Merlano to the Senate and Lilibeth Llinás to the Chamber.

Following a review of testimonies, the Investigation Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice has ordered a prison sentence for Char on charges of corruption and conspiracy to commit a crime. These charges are linked to the infamous ‘White House’ scandal, for which Aida Merlano is already serving a sentence.

Magistrate Francisco Farfán presented the case, and an international arrest warrant has been issued for Char due to his United States citizenship and his relocation to that country. The red circular has been released to the General Secretariat of Interpol.

According to EL TIEMPO, the Court deemed the security measure necessary and justified based on several factors. Firstly, Char left Colombia the day before the case against him was formally opened and has not returned since. Additionally, he has declined to participate in the investigation, instead choosing to take part virtually after being summoned three times. Furthermore, the Chamber discovered that Char had traveled out of the country 14 times in 2022, always returning quickly. This behavior contrasts with his current refusal to return to Colombia.

The Court’s decision also took into account the risk of obstruction of justice and the impact on the collection of evidence if Char remains at large. This is particularly important considering the constant threats made against key witness Aida Merlano. Merlano has reported receiving threats against herself and her family, including a visit from a lawyer who she claims was an emissary of Arturo Char. The lawyer, Diego Muñetón, is included in the visit register and has been called to face charges by the Prosecutor’s Office.

Both Merlano and Edwin Martínez Salas, the campaign manager, have testified that Char provided financial resources for the illegal network. Merlano stated that Char demanded Llinás be her running mate due to his friendship with her and her brother. She also claimed that Char personally visited the ‘White House’ headquarters to coordinate the illegal vote-buying agreement.

Videos obtained by the Prosecutor’s Office were also taken into account as evidence. One video shows Merlano accusing Julio Gerlein, another person on trial, of not delivering the full amount of money needed for the campaign. Other videos show Merlano withdrawing money on election day, with Adalberto Llinás present, and evidence of Llinás’ constant presence at the ‘White House’.

Arturo Char, joining a list of former presidents of Congress in trouble with the law, has stated that he will prove his innocence but has not clarified if he plans to turn himself in. He has expressed confidence that Merlano’s lies will be exposed in due time.

This case adds to the ongoing corruption scandal involving politicians and vote-buying in Colombia. It highlights the need for stronger measures to combat electoral fraud and ensure the integrity of the democratic process.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

