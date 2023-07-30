Former Senator Ciro Ramírez Pinzón passed away at the age of 72

The banner of the Conservative Party, Ciro Ramírez Pinzón, passed away today, at the age of 72, in the afternoon, after suffering from cancer for several years, the former senator lost his life at his home, which is located in Chía.

The son of the politician and also a senator, Ciro Alejandro Ramírez, expressed a message of mourning on the networks, where several Colombian leaders left their statement of solidarity with the congressman, thus confirming the news.

“Father, we will remember and love you forever. Thank you for your love. Rest in Peace,” the senator wrote.

The politician Ramírez Pinzón at an early age obtained different public positions in Boyacá and at the age of 33 he was a Deputy, councilor of Moniquirá, the land where he was born, he was also a Chamber Representative and Senator of the Republic.

On the other hand, former President Álvaro Uribe Vélez also expressed his condolences to his family and relatives on his social networks.

“Ciro Ramírez Pinzón passed away. Our solidarity with his wife, with his children, with Senator Ciro Alejandro. We accompany you at this time, dear family,” said the former president.

It is estimated that the entire funeral process will take place in the next few days in the department of Boyacá, where the former councilor was born.

