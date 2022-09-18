Home News Former senator Graziella Pagano died in Naples: she was on the list for the plurinominal college in the row of Iv
Former senator Graziella Pagano died in Naples: she was on the list for the plurinominal college in the row of Iv

Former senator Graziella Pagano died in Naples: she was on the list for the plurinominal college in the row of Iv

NAPLES. Graziella Pagano passed away after battling a long illness. The announcement was made by her son Lorenzo Crea. Pagano was a municipal councilor of Naples from 1987 to 1992, the year in which she was elected senator of the Republic. She was confirmed for four legislatures, until 2006. In the second Prodi government she was political advisor to the Prime Minister, delegated to Relations with Parliament and Equal Opportunities. From 2008 to 2009 she was a member of the European Parliament, taking over from Alfonso Andria. From 2010 to 2011 she was also Councilor for Tourism, Major Events and Relations with Municipalities, in the junta led by Rosa Russo Iervolino.

Several times at the top of the parties to which she belongs, she was the national school manager of the DS, subsequently national manager of the women of the same party. After contributing to the founding of the Democratic Party, she assumed its presidency in Campania twice in a row.

In 2019 he chose to follow Matteo Renzi, joining Italia Viva, of which he was coordinator for the city of Naples. Just in the days of the formation of the lists, in view of the next political elections, the same Renzi and Maria Elena Boschi, group leader in the Chamber of IV, asked her the availability to stand as a candidate in the Chamber for the Third Pole, on the list in the plurinominal college of Naples at shoulders of Ettore Rosato, national president of the Party. The funeral will be held on Tuesday 20 September, at 5 pm, at the Basilica Santuario del Carmine Maggiore, in Piazza del Carmine 2, in Naples.

