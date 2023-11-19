Former senator Mario Castaño died, convicted of corruption

The former senator died in La Picota Prison

At noon on Saturday, November 18, the death of former senator Mario Alberto Castaño Pérez was confirmed in the La Picota penitentiary center in Bogotá, where he was serving a sentence for acts of corruption. According to sources from the National Penitentiary and Prison Institute (Inpec), Castaño died due to a heart attack.

Castaño, who was a member of the Liberal Party, was sentenced to 15 years in prison by the Supreme Court of Justice in June of this year, after accepting that he led a criminal organization that, in complicity with several mayors, officials and individuals, appropriated of multimillion-dollar state resources.

