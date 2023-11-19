Home » Former senator Mario Castaño died, convicted of corruption
News

Former senator Mario Castaño died, convicted of corruption

by admin
Former senator Mario Castaño died, convicted of corruption

The former senator died in La Picota Prison

At noon on Saturday, November 18, the death of former senator Mario Alberto Castaño Pérez was confirmed in the La Picota penitentiary center in Bogotá, where he was serving a sentence for acts of corruption. According to sources from the National Penitentiary and Prison Institute (Inpec), Castaño died due to a heart attack.

Castaño, who was a member of the Liberal Party, was sentenced to 15 years in prison by the Supreme Court of Justice in June of this year, after accepting that he led a criminal organization that, in complicity with several mayors, officials and individuals, appropriated of multimillion-dollar state resources.

See also  Challenges in sustainability and productivity for companies

You may also like

They capture an alleged hacker in Valledupar

For the first time, 51 major projects were...

US lunar probe Odysseus apparently landed on its...

PSL 9, Zalmi beat Sultans by 5 runs

Queen Máxima will visit Colombia as a representative...

2024 Beijing Consumption Season·Yuedong Haidian Cuiwei International Cycling...

Kretschmer letters to Putin: State Chancellery reacts to...

The United States criticized Israel’s announcement to expand...

They will transform the department’s Machinery Bank into...

3rd league: Münster defeats decimated MSV Duisburg –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy