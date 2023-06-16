Former Senator Mario Castaño is sentenced to 15 years and 9 months for corruption

The Supreme Court of Justice, in the Trial Chamber, sentenced the former senator to 15 years and nine months in prison Mario Alberto Castaño Perez for 19 crimes, all related by conspiracy to commit crimes.

The former congressman confessed that he led the criminal network known as ‘Las Marionetas’, which manipulated more than 112 contracts in the country. He appropriated multimillion-dollar State resources, with the help of a group of mayors, officials and individuals.

In addition to this, it is known that among these crimes, he incurred embezzlement by appropriation, attempted embezzlement by appropriation, aggravated fraud and concussion.

“Similarly, in relation to the crimes of embezzlement by attempted appropriation, for the facts related to the projects of synthetic fields in the municipalitiesos of Suárez and San Diego, Samaná, as well as with regard to the “Shake” projects in Armero Guayabal and Villamaríaso that the matter returns to the Investigation Chamber and under a new filing number the provisions in this regard are brought forward,” the sentence mentions.

According to the Supreme Court, he will have to pay a fine of more than 1,060 million pesos.

The Court said that Castaño abused his role as senator and according to the accusations, it is stated that he requested and instigated through Juan Carlos Martínez to receive bribes in exchange for managing appointments to public offices in various entities, even if the candidates did not comply with the requirements for the position. This conduct allegedly sought to facilitate the improper manipulation of contracts.

It should be remembered that on June 14, 2022, the accusing entity occupied them valued at 13,717 million pesos. The assets were located in Pereira (Risaralda), Manizales (Caldas), Quibdó (Chocó), Cartagena (Bolívar) and Medellín (Antioquia). The value of the assets, preliminarily, was valued at more than 5,000 million pesos; and once the judicial actions were finished, it was valued at 13,717 million pesos. The operations were supported by CTI servers of the Prosecutor’s Office.

News in development…