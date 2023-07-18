Former Shipyard Employee Suspected of Killing Two Co-Workers Shot Dead by Deputies

Man Suspected of Killing Two Former Co-Workers Shot Dead by Deputies in New Orleans Shipyard

New Orleans, LA – A man suspected of fatally shooting two former co-workers at a shipyard near New Orleans was shot dead by deputies on Monday, according to authorities. The incident occurred at a shipyard in the Harvey area, and Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto confirmed that deputies responded to a call about gunshots at approximately 1 p.m.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies discovered the bodies of two men. The suspect, a former shipyard employee, was tracked down at his apartment complex in Harvey at around 2:45 p.m. When the officers approached him, he attempted to flee and opened fire on them with a pistol. In response, the officers returned fire and killed the suspect, whose identity has not been disclosed. The exact number of officers involved in the shootout is yet to be determined.

Sheriff Lopinto highlighted that the motive for the initial shooting remains unclear. Additionally, it is unknown why the suspect was no longer employed at the shipyard. Investigators are working to determine the circumstances that led to the violent incident.

The tracking of the suspect to his apartment was made possible due to information received by the officers regarding a car connected to the suspect. It was later revealed that the vehicle belonged to the suspect’s mother, who had picked him up after he called her from the shipyard. Law enforcement officers detained the mother, who was unaware of the shooting, upon spotting the car.

During a press conference held at the apartment complex, Sheriff Lopinto shared details of the incident. “He said that he had just picked him up and had brought him to an apartment here,” Lopinto explained. Thankfully, no other individuals were harmed during the exchange of gunfire, although several bullets did strike nearby apartments. “We have checked those apartments. No one else was hurt,” reassured Lopinto.

The authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to fully understand the events leading up to the tragic incident at the shipyard. As more information becomes available, the motives behind the killings and the suspect’s employment situation will be revealed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

