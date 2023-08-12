Home » Former soldiers demand vindication of their rights – breaking latest news
Former soldiers demand vindication of their rights – breaking latest news

by admin
Former soldiers demand vindication of their rights – breaking latest news

Former soldiers reported on judicial actions against the Axis.

A group of ex-soldiers point out the violation of their rights, for which they have filed an extraordinary action for protection due to the alleged arbitrariness of the Ecuadorian Army, by dismissing them without any reason.

Facts

Roberto Castro, attorney for the ex-military group, indicated that in 1994 they were discharged without following due process, for which reason “in these 30 years that have passed, we have been carrying out different judicial actions to ensure that our rights are fulfilled; During the proceedings, the Ecuadorian Army admitted that the document never existed to discharge them,” he said.

He added that in these three decades they have had different economic and social problems. “We request the justifications that the high military commanders chose to discharge us, and what is the reason they have to justify the alleged professional incompetence,” he said.

For his part, Luis Rojas Apolo, part of the group of ex-soldiers, indicated that, in March 1994, 292 uniformed officers were discharged; however, 41 are acting in search of their rights.

Under these circumstances, this year, they have filed an extraordinary action for protection and hope that the judges will defend the soldiers who defended the country without being overwhelmed. (YO)

