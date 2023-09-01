Former Tibetan Official Ji Guogang Prosecuted for Bribery and Abuse of Power by State-Owned Company Staff

Prosecutors have officially filed charges against Ji Guogang, a former member and deputy director of the Standing Committee of the People’s Congress of the Tibet Autonomous Region, for suspicion of bribery and abuse of power by a state-owned company employee. The Chengdu Municipal People’s Procuratorate has initiated the public prosecution and submitted the case to the Chengdu Intermediate People’s Court.

During the review and prosecution stage, Ji Guogang was informed of his litigation rights and was interrogated by the procuratorial organ. The opinions of the defender were also taken into consideration. Ji Guogang is facing charges for using his various positions, including as an assistant inspector of the investment department of the former State Development Planning Commission and the chairman of Tibet Development and Investment Group Co., Ltd., to seek personal profit and illegally accepting property from others. The amount of his illegal gains is reported to be significant.

Additionally, it is alleged that Ji Guogang, while serving as the chairman and legal representative of Tibet Development and Investment Group Co., Ltd., engaged in favoritism, malpractice, and abuse of power, resulting in substantial losses to national interests. He is now being charged with the crime of accepting bribes from state-owned companies and the crime of abuse of power.

This case will now be transferred to the Chengdu Intermediate People’s Court for further processing. More details are expected to be revealed during the trial.

