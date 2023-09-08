Home » Former Trump Adviser Peter Navarro Found Guilty of Contempt of Congress Charges
Former Trump Adviser Peter Navarro Found Guilty of Contempt of Congress Charges

Former Trump Adviser Peter Navarro Found Guilty of Contempt of Congress Charges

Former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro has been found guilty of two counts of contempt of Congress after a brief trial. Navarro, who also promoted unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election, served under President Donald Trump. Meanwhile, former Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon has also been convicted of two counts, but he remains free pending appeal.

Navarro’s charges involve his refusal to testify before a House committee investigating the assault on the Capitol and his failure to hand over requested documents. Each charge carries a potential penalty of up to one year in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.

Prosecutors argued that Navarro acted as if he were “above the law” when he challenged the subpoena and the committee’s request. Defense attorneys claimed Navarro did not ignore the subpoena but instead instructed committee staff to consult with Trump regarding documents that might be protected by executive privilege. However, the judge ruled that Navarro’s executive privilege argument was not a valid defense, as there was no evidence that Trump invoked it.

The prosecution also noted that much of the material the committee sought was already publicly available, and Navarro should have provided any material he could while flagging any documents potentially protected by executive privilege.

Following the verdict, Navarro’s lawyers announced that they plan to appeal the decision in the Appeals Court, indicating that the case will not be resolved in federal court.

This latest legal development comes as Trump himself faces federal and state indictments concerning his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results. Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and insists he acted within the confines of the law.

The House Jan. 6 committee, which concluded its work in January, accused Trump of criminally engaging in a “multi-party conspiracy” to overturn the election results and failing to take action to prevent his supporters from attacking the Capitol.

As the legal proceedings continue, all eyes will be on the outcome of Navarro’s appeal and the potential implications for Trump’s legal battles.

