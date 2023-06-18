Former Trump prosecutor criticizes ex-president for withholding classified documents

He Former United States Attorney General Bill Barrwho led the Department of Justice during the presidency of Donald Trump (2017-2021), criticized the former president on Sunday for withholding classified documents when leaving the White House and opined that the accusation against him is “robust”.

In an interview with CBS, Barr distanced himself from most of the voices of the Republican Party who consider that the imputation of Trump for the documents found in his Florida mansion is a political persecution to prevent him from running in the 2024 elections. .

Also read: Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to all 37 charges against him

“He is a consummate narcissist who consistently engages in reckless behavior that put their collaborators, the conservative and Republican agenda, and the country at risk,” said the former prosecutor, who distanced himself from Trump when he did not admit his electoral defeat in 2021.

Barr opined that the judicial accusation against Trump is robust because most of the evidence comes from his own lawyers, and considered that the former president has lied to the Department of Justice during the investigation.

He remembered that the The current government was asking Trump for a year to return the classified documents he had taken but he refused to do so without presenting “any legal argument”.

In addition, he called it “absurd” that the ex-president considers that these documents, among which there are papers related to national security, are personal documentation.

Despite everything, the former prosecutor said that having a former president of the United States sentenced to prison is an idea that he would not like to see.

Donald Trump, favorite to get the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential elections, was indicted Tuesday for 37 crimes, including illegal retention of government secrets, obstruction of justice and conspiracy, for the case of the documents.

Besides: Colombian women who were forced into prostitution are rescued in Spain

According to the indictment, the ex-president illegally took hundreds of classified documents, including nuclear secrets, which he stored in various parts of his Mar-a-Lago (Florida) mansion in 2021, when he left the Presidency, as a bedroom, a ballroom, a bathroom and a shower.

Most Republican leaders, including his primary contenders, have come to the defense of Trump, who has denounced a “witch hunt” against him.

The Government of President Joe Biden, who is seeking re-election in 2024, has ensured that the Justice Department’s investigation is completely independent.