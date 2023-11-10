Former UN Official Criticizes Gaza Policy and States ‘Root Causes of Problem’ Still Unaddressed

Former UN official who resigned over Gaza policy says ‘root causes of problem’ still not addressed

Former UN human rights official, Craig Mokhiber, has spoken out about the ongoing issues in Gaza, stating that the “root causes of the problem” have still not been addressed. Mokhiber, who resigned over his policy toward Israel and its military operations in Gaza, has alleged that Israel is carrying out “genocide.”

In an interview with CNN, Mokhiber criticized the international community for using the two-state solution as an excuse for not addressing the root causes of the problem. He emphasized that there is no hope for a sustainable Palestinian state and that the Israeli government is unlikely to return to the 1967 borders.

Mokhiber, who lived in Gaza while working for the UN in the 1990s, has accused the United States, the United Kingdom, and European countries of giving political and diplomatic cover to Israel’s actions. He also reiterated his view that Israel is carrying out war crimes, crimes against humanity, ethnic cleansing, and genocide.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk recently stated that both Hamas and Israel have carried out war crimes since the war broke out last month. Türk condemned the atrocities perpetrated by Palestinian armed groups and the collective punishment of Palestinian civilians by Israel.

Mokhiber stressed that international law applies to all actors, and it is the duty of the UN and its member states to work to hold perpetrators accountable and help victims obtain redress, regardless of who is involved.

Despite receiving praise for his decision to leave the UN, Mokhiber has faced criticism and has been labeled as anti-Semitic. In response, he stated that accusing those who denounce Israeli violations against the Palestinians of anti-Semitism is a long-used tactic.

The allegations and statements made by Mokhiber bring attention to the ongoing crisis in Gaza and the need for international accountability for all parties involved.

