Former US neo-Nazi pleads guilty to murder and will spend 45 years in prison

A young man who had ties to a neo-Nazi ideology group and was accused of murdering two roommates in Florida (USA) in 2017, a case that was extended over time due to the suspect’s alleged mental incapacity, pleaded guilty this Monday in court in exchange for spending 45 years in prison.

According to the local Tampa Bay outlet, Devon Arthurs, 24, admitted to two counts of second-degree murder in exchange for spending 45 years in prison and thus avoiding a life sentence.

In court in Tampa (western Florida), Arthurs admitted to killing roommates Andrew Oneschuk, 18, and Jeremy Himmelman, 22, a crime that occurred almost 6 years ago in the apartment in the aforementioned city that he shared. along with the two fatalities and Brandon Russell, leader of the neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen Division.

Russell, who was not present on the day of the crimes, was sentenced in January 2018 to five years in prison for possessing and storing explosives in the aforementioned apartment, on the central west coast of Florida.

Following his arrest in May 2017, Arthurs told police investigators that the three roommates had been part of a small online neo-Nazi group and that he shot both of them with an assault rifle because they ridiculed their conversion to Islam. .

Arthurs then assured the police that Russell, in one of the internet conversations of these extremist groups, threatened to kill people and blow up infrastructure, mainly the electricity grid.

During the trial, which was scheduled to begin this Monday, the defense was going to argue the defendant’s mental incapacity.

According to the aforementioned medium, mental health experts opined that Arthurs was on the autism spectrum and also suffered from a “schizoaffective” disorder, a mental illness that has features of both schizophrenia and mood disorders.

Assistant public defender Maria Dunker told the court that a mental health expert had met with Arthurs last Sunday and determined that she was of sound mind to plead guilty.

“This defendant committed a cold and calculated crime and for that he will spend most of his life in prison,” State Attorney Suzy Lopez said in a statement today.

“The relatives of the victims are satisfied with this result that allows them to avoid a painful trial,” he added.

Reaching a plea deal, Arthurs apologized to the families of the victims and denounced extremism and hate.

“I feel like I can be an advocate against extremism. I would like to take this moment to tell the world to stay away from extremist groups. I’m so sorry to everyone who was involved. I am very sorry for everything that has happened,” said the young man.

As part of the agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office, Arthurs will also serve 15 years of probation after leaving prison.

Likewise, Hillsborough County Circuit Judge Christopher Sabella ordered Arthurs to comply with any recommended mental health treatment. EFE

