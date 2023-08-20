Former US President Donald Trump to Turn Himself In Amid Accusations of Orchestrating Election Subversion Network

Former US President Donald Trump is reportedly planning to surrender himself to the authorities at the Fulton County jail in Georgia, following allegations of orchestrating a network aimed at subverting the 2020 election results in the state. CNN sources have revealed that Trump intends to turn himself in on Thursday or Friday of next week, in response to the deadline set by Fulton County prosecutor Fani Willis.

It has been reported that Trump faces over 40 charges, which were made public on Monday. The former president is said to have been accused of attempting to manipulate the results of the 2020 elections in Georgia. The charges against him are significant, considering he is alleged to have been the head of a “criminal organization” involved in annulling his electoral defeat.

The decision to surrender in Georgia comes at a crucial time, coinciding with the first Republican debate of the 2024 presidential race. However, Trump has already stated that he has no intention of attending the debate, opting instead to appear on Tucker Carlson’s show. Carlson, a former Fox News host, has gained considerable viewership for his interviews, attracting up to 100 million views.

Aside from the charges related to election manipulation in Georgia, Trump is also facing nearly a hundred charges spread across four different cases. Among the defendants in these cases are his former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, and his attorney, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

The impact of Trump’s surrender in Georgia, as well as the subsequent legal battles he will face, will undoubtedly have implications for the political landscape, particularly within the Republican Party. As the accusations against Trump continue to mount, it remains to be seen how this will affect his perceived influence and potential future political endeavors.

It is important to note that these allegations have not been proven in a court of law, and Trump will have the opportunity to present his defense. The legal proceedings that ensue from his surrender will be closely watched by both the public and political observers, as the former president’s actions continue to reverberate through the country.

