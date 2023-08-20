Former US President Jimmy Carter and Wife Rosalynn Carter Navigate the Final Chapter of Their Lives

Former US President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn Carter, are in the “final chapter” of their lives, according to their grandson, Josh Carter. In an interview with People magazine, Josh revealed that even though they have prepared themselves for the inevitable, accepting the loss of their beloved grandparents won’t be any easier.

The Carter family has been dealing with Jimmy’s health issues for several years now. In February, the Carter Center announced that the 98-year-old former president had made the decision to suspend medical intervention and enter hospice care, choosing to spend his remaining days at home surrounded by his family. Three months later, the devastating news came that Rosalynn, now 96, has been diagnosed with dementia.

Jimmy Carter faced a battle with cancer in 2015 when a small mass was discovered in his liver, which later spread to his brain. However, against all odds, he successfully underwent treatment and was declared cancer-free. In addition, he has faced physical limitations due to various falls, such as the one in 2019 that resulted in a fractured pelvis.

Despite their health challenges, the Carters continue to maintain a quiet and peaceful life. Josh revealed that there is always someone at home to keep them company, often one of their children. While they may not be as active as they once were, they are still present and aware of what’s happening around them.

The family has been working towards finding peace with whatever comes next. Josh acknowledged that it is likely he will lose his grandfather before his grandmother since Jimmy is currently under hospice care. However, he emphasized that the family remains united and supportive during this challenging time.

The Carter family’s strength and resilience have inspired many throughout the years. Known for their humanitarian efforts and unwavering dedication to public service, Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter have left an indelible mark on American history. As they enter the final chapter of their lives, they can take solace in the fact that they have lived their lives to the fullest.

With the love and support of their family and the world, the Carters continue to navigate these difficult circumstances, reminding us all of the importance of cherishing every moment with our loved ones.

