Former US President Jimmy Carter and Wife Rosalynn Enter ‘Final Chapter’ of Their Lives

Former US President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn Carter are in the “final chapter” of their lives, according to their grandson, Josh Carter. In an interview with People magazine, Josh expressed the family’s realization that they are approaching the end of their loved ones’ lives.

“It’s clear we’re in the final chapter,” Josh said. He acknowledged that having a “landing strip” to prepare for their grandparents’ departure does not make it any easier. However, knowing that Jimmy and Rosalynn “lived their lives to the fullest” is a source of comfort for the family.

In February, the Carter Center announced that Jimmy Carter, aged 98 and the longest-serving US president, had made the decision to suspend medical intervention and enter hospice care to spend the remaining time at home with his family. Three months later, it was revealed that Rosalynn, now 96, has been diagnosed with dementia.

Jimmy Carter had previously undergone cancer treatment in 2015 when a small mass was removed from his liver. The cancer later spread to his brain, where four malignant melanomas were discovered. Against all odds, he was declared cancer-free after treatment.

The former president has also experienced mobility limitations due to falls, including a pelvic fracture in 2019. However, his grandson assured that Jimmy and Rosalynn now live a quiet life, always accompanied by someone, often their children.

Although they may not be as active as before, Josh emphasized that both Jimmy and Rosalynn remain present and aware of their surroundings. The Carter family has been working towards accepting whatever comes next in recent months.

“Most likely, I’ll lose my grandfather before my grandmother,” Josh speculated. He explained the reasoning behind this, stating, “He’s in hospice and she’s not, and it’s just math.”

The Carter family’s journey has been one of reflection and cherishing the time they have left with their beloved former president and first lady. Despite the difficult circumstances, they find solace in the legacy they have built and the memories they have shared throughout their remarkable lives.

