Former Venezuelan General Confesses to Providing Heavy Weapons to FARC Guerrilla

Former Venezuelan General Clíver Alcalá has confessed in a New York court to delivering heavy weapons, including grenade launchers, to members of the now-extinct FARC guerrilla group. The confession came to light last week through a tweet by journalist Joshua Goodman, who obtained the transcript of a hearing on June 30 where Alcalá pleaded guilty to providing material support to the FARC, a group that was classified as a terrorist organization by the United States at the time of the crimes.

During the hearing, Alcalá admitted to handing over weapons, including 20 grenades and 2 grenade launchers, to FARC leaders. When asked if the weapons were intended for Rodrigo Londoño (alias Timochenko) and Iván Márquez, the former general confirmed that one grenade launcher was for Márquez and the other for Timochenko.

Londoño, who demobilized after the 2016 peace agreement, is currently a congressman for the Comunes party. Márquez, however, abandoned the peace process and fled to Venezuela, where he founded a new revolutionary group.

The events described by Alcalá took place starting in 2006 when Hugo Chávez was the president of Venezuela. The former general also admitted to using his power to prevent the arrest of FARC leaders and providing them with support, knowing that they were involved in drug trafficking and had been declared a terrorist group by the United States.

Alcalá retired from the Venezuelan Army in 2013 and became a vocal critic of Chavismo and Nicolás Maduro. However, in 2020 he was accused, along with Maduro and others, of being part of a drug network that transported cocaine to the United States. He voluntarily turned himself in to the DEA in Colombia that same year and has been facing legal proceedings ever since. In his guilty plea, Alcalá only acknowledges the charges related to supporting the FARC, claiming that he acted on instructions from his superiors.

Alcalá’s defense team stated that the plea deal reached with prosecutors does not include any drug charges. The agreement is now awaiting the judgment of the judge, who will determine Alcalá’s sentence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

