Former Venezuelan General Hugo Armando Carvajal, aka “El Pollo,” Extradited to the United States on Narcoterrorism Charges

Former Venezuelan general Hugo Armando Carvajal, commonly known as “El Pollo,” has been extradited to the United States. Carvajal, who was head of the Venezuelan espionage service, left Spain for New York on Wednesday, following a decision by the Spanish National Court. His extradition was requested to face charges of participating in a narcoterrorism conspiracy and conspiring to import cocaine into the United States.

Carvajal had been a fugitive in Spain from November 2019 to September 2021. He had previously been arrested in April 2019 when he arrived in Madrid after fleeing Venezuela. After his second arrest, the New York Prosecutor’s Office announced the charges against him, including his involvement in a shipment of 5.6 tons of cocaine from Venezuela to Mexico in 2006. The former official is also accused of crimes related to firearms.

The charges against Carvajal carry significant penalties, including mandatory minimum sentences ranging from 10 to 30 years and a maximum of life imprisonment. However, the final conviction will be determined by a judge. The extradition was made possible through the collaborative efforts of various agencies, including the Bilateral Investigations Unit of the DEA’s Special Operations Division and the Miami Field Division of Homeland Security Investigations.

According to the United States Department of the Treasury, Carvajal is also suspected of providing weapons to the FARC guerrillas in Colombia and facilitating the transportation of large quantities of cocaine destined for the United States. The former general had fled Venezuela after breaking ties with the regime of President Nicolás Maduro and had expressed support for the anti-regime opposition.

Carvajal made numerous attempts to delay his extradition, including seeking political asylum and offering to provide information on terrorism and political financing in Spain. However, all his requests were rejected by the courts.

The extradition of Carvajal to the United States highlights the international efforts to combat drug trafficking and narco-terrorism. Authorities in both Spain and the United States have commendably collaborated to ensure that he faces justice for his alleged crimes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

