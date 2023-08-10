Former Vice President Germán Vargas Lleras will be in Valledupar this Thursday: why is he coming?

The former vice president and natural head of Radical Change, German Vargas Lleraswill be this Thursday in Valledupar to talk with the candidates for the October elections and party members. Vargas Lleras is touring the country to strengthen Radical change and an agenda against reforms of President Gustavo Petro.

On August 4, the former vice president held the same event in Cartagena, where he spoke about the city’s problems, such as unemployment, teenage pregnancy, and the government’s non-compliance with young people indebted to the Icetex. Vargas Lleras wants to become the head of the disfigured Colombian opposition, for that he has disciplined a group of congressmen who have slowed down some reforms of the national government.

AN ALLY

But there are also regional elections in the Cesar and the domain of Radical Change, that in the department is headed by the senator Didier Lobo. In Radical change have worked in alliance with the Gnecco since before the arrival of Franco Ovalle to the Government of Cesar. For the October elections, that alliance was confirmed with the delivery of the coaval to Elvia Milena Sanjuán, the Gnecco file to the Governor.

At the municipal level, the main ally has been the congressman Alfredo Ape Neck. The party even endorsed 8 candidates for mayoralty in the Cesar endorsed by conservatives.

By Deivis Caro

