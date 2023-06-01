Former Vice President Mike Pence to announce his presidential bid next week in Iowa

Mike Pence, former vice president of the United States, will announce his presidential candidacy next week in Iowa. In this way, he will compete against politicians such as Donald Trump, Tim Scott, Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley to win the Republican Party primaries

Pence’s announcement could be through a video, and a speech, on June 7. The news portal NBC News was the first to report this information.

Information from CBS News indicates that Iowa is one of the priority states for Pence’s campaign, and it is expected that he will make an effort to obtain the vote of evangelical voters, a fundamental population segment in the entity and to which Pence has appealed for his identity. as an evangelical Christian.

In this way, Pence would enter the large field of candidates for the Republican Party (GOP) primaries, which includes former President Donald Trump; Florida Governor Ron DeSantis; former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley; Senator Tim Scott; among others.

According to a CBS News review, a political committee called “Committed to America” ​​is already underway to raise funds and financially support Pence’s campaign, and is supported by Governors Brian Kemp, of Georgia, and Larry Hogan, former Governor from Maryland.