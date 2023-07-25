Former White House Chef for the Obama Family found dead in Martha’s Vineyard pond

Former White House Chef Found Dead in Martha’s Vineyard Pond

Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts (CNN) – Tafari Campbell, a former White House chef who had worked for the Obama family, was found dead on Monday in a pond on the south shore of Martha’s Vineyard, according to Massachusetts police.

Campbell, 45, was visiting Martha’s Vineyard at the time of his death, as stated in a news release from the Massachusetts State Police. The statement also mentioned that Campbell had been employed by former President Obama and was well-known in the culinary industry.

The tragic incident unfolded on Sunday night when Campbell was reported missing after going rowing on the pond. According to an earlier news release from state police, Campbell was seen struggling to stay afloat before submerging and failing to resurface. The distressing incident was witnessed by another paddleboarder who was present with him at the time.

Massachusetts Environmental Police officers conducted an extensive search operation and ultimately recovered Campbell’s lifeless body on Monday morning from Edgartown Great Pond. Utilizing side-scan sonar and assistance from the department’s underwater recovery unit, police located Campbell approximately 30 meters from the shoreline, at a depth of about 2.5 meters.

In a joint statement issued to CNN, former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama expressed their profound sadness over Campbell’s untimely demise. Campbell had previously worked as a sous chef at the White House, and the Obamas had developed a strong bond with him during their time there. Following Obama’s presidency, Campbell had chosen to continue working for the couple, further cementing his place in their lives and hearts.

Describing Campbell as a beloved member of their family, the Obamas remembered him as a remarkably talented and passionate chef, well-known for his ability to create delightful culinary experiences and bring people together. In their statement, the Obamas said, “He has been a part of our lives ever since, and our hearts are broken that he is gone.” They extended their condolences to Campbell’s wife, Sherise, and their twin boys, Xavier and Savin, emphasizing that the loss is felt deeply by everyone who knew and loved him.

It is worth noting that the Obamas were not present at the residence during the tragic incident, according to police reports.

The Cape and Islands District State Police Detective Unit, alongside the Edgartown Police, are currently leading the investigation into Campbell’s death. CNN reached out to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office for further comments but did not receive an immediate response.

As the community mourns the loss of this extraordinary chef and compassionate individual, it is evident that Tafari Campbell’s legacy will live on in the hearts and memories of those who had the privilege of knowing him.

