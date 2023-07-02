Former WWE Wrestler and American Football Player Darren Drozdov Passes Away

Former American professional wrestler Darren Drozdov died this Friday at the age of 54 of natural causes, according to a statement from his family shared by the entertainment company World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

Affectionately known as ‘Droz’, he had become a quadriplegic in 1999 after an accident in the ring due to a maneuver during a fight. “He maintained a champion mentality and lived every day to the fullest despite the fact that he could not move from the neck down for the last 24 years,” said those close to him.

Darren was a football player before he got into wrestling. He played at the college level at Maryland and had two stints with the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets, according to the NFL. Between 1993 and 1994 he was part of the major leagues with the Denver Broncos, who also expressed their condolences to him.

He debuted in WWE -then WWF- in 1998 and joined the Legion of Doom team, one of the most renowned in professional wrestling, where he was known as ‘Puke’ (‘Vomit’). Following his departure from the team months later, he changed his nickname to ‘Droz’. His career ended on October 5 of the following year during a match with D’Lo Brown, where he fractured his cervical spine. with RT

