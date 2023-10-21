Home » Formez at the “Festival of Public Value”
Formez at the “Festival of Public Value”

Il October 26 will be held in the Aula Magna of theBicocca University in Milanil Festival of Public Valuean event to share stories and knowledge on the creation of Public Value, which is created not only through the action of the individual public administration, but from the creation of a synergistic balance between public administrations, non-profit and private companies, social enterprises, associations and citizens.

The work will be attended by President of Formez, Giovanni Anastasispeaking in the panel dedicated to How to make public work attractive, moderated by Eugenio Bruno, Journalist for Il Sole24ore. Among the speakers Antonio NaddeoPresident of ARAN, Remo Morzenti PellegriniVice President of the National School of Administration, Marcella GarganoGeneral Director of MUR.

