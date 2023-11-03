Home » Formez at the “Transparency Day 2023” of the Puglia Region
Formez at the “Transparency Day 2023” of the Puglia Region

Created on: October 30, 2023

Il November 6 at the Puglia region the 2023 edition of the Transparency Day which this year will be dedicated to the theme of Administrative transparency and right of access (documentary, simple civic and generalized civic). During the day, after the institutional greetings, highly qualified speakers will speak, coming from the academic world, the judiciary and public bodies and bodies of national importance. A laboratory for reflection, comparison and in-depth analysis on the topic of access which is at the center of the actions of public administrations and which therefore represents one of the cornerstones of public accountability.

Sergio TalamoDirector of Communications, Institutional Relations and Digital Innovation of Trainwill take part in the work with a speech on the topic of technologies and unified programming (PIAO) as tools for transparency-accountability, participation and citizen satisfaction.

Plan

