Formez, new tasks and new governance

As part of the measures to strengthen and reorganize the associations and companies with public participation, the Law decree n. 44 of 22 April 2023, in art. 24, made changes to the Legislative Decree of 25 January 2010, n. 6 (Reorganization of Formez). In order to equip Formez with adequate tools for the new objectives indicated by the Government, the Head of the Department of Public Administration, the councilor of the Prime Minister, dr. Marcellus Flowers.

We wish the new Commissioner the best of luck, together with our thanks to Chairman Alberto Bonisoli and to all the members of the Board of Directors for the work done.

Consult the Decree Law n. 44/2023