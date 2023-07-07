Formez PA at the Anci event on Municipalities and Pnrr

Formez PA participated in the second edition of the annual event ‘Italy Mission 2021-2026’organized by ANCI, and held on 5 and 6 July, at the La Nuvola Congress Center, in viale Asia, in Rome. The event discussed the projects of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan in the Municipalities and cities, the investments and the reforms that accompany them. The Institute, through Friend linewas present with the speakers and a garrison made up of an exhibition space, shared with the Department of Public Function, where materials and brochures were distributed on the activities of the Ministry for Public Administration and on the projects carried out by Formez PA for Common.

On the inaugural day of the initiative, the Minister for Public Administration spoke, Paul Zangrillowho talked about the figure of the municipal secretary, defining it as central: “In municipalities with fewer than 3 thousand inhabitants, which are the relevant part of the administrations, only 10% is covered by a municipal secretary, and this is a real criticality”. “The 2023 budget law provides that the resources allocated in a previous provision of 2021, amounting to 30 million euros – he continued – for the recruitment of people from 2022 to 2026, can also be used to pay the figure of the municipal secretary. In the Lavoropubblico.gov.it portal, on 16 June we launched a platform that will close on 30 July, which municipalities can access to draw on funds. And already more than a thousand municipalities have accessed it“. “We have a huge challenge ahead of us – concluded Zangrillo – that of equipping the territorial structures with the skills needed to be able to function. The structures in the territories are essential for the implementation of the PNRR, as more than 50 billion interventions will be carried out through the local authorities“.

He also spoke on the afternoon of July 5th Marcellus Flowers, Head of Department of Public Administration and Commissioner of Formez PA. “Our mission is to give public value to public work“, said Fiori during the panel “PNRR: we strengthen the staff of the Municipalities and cities“. “We need to introduce innovative methods of entry into the Public Administration, but we also need new organizational methods”. Fiori said. “Before it was the Public Administrations that selected young people, today it is the opposite, and this happens on the basis of various parameters: distance from home, salary, the possibility of a career. It is no longer enough to carry out traditional competitions, but we must use other methods, and even smart working is no longer enough, because the real issue is organizational well-being“.

To do the honors of the event the president of Anci, Antonio Decaro who, during the opening of the works, outlined the situation on the interventions of the Municipalities within the PNRR. “The way we operate – has explained – it imposes continuous checks on us, especially in front of the citizens. And today we can say, data in hand, that the work of these years is producing concrete effects. The PNRR of the Municipalities is no longer made up only of figures and documents, but are construction sites open throughout Italy. We are meeting the deadlines“. The president of Anci provided the most recent and updated data on the implementation of the Plan. “According to Anac data – added the president of Anci – out of the 102,000 tenders announced so far in Italy by all the implementing bodies, 52,000, ie more than half, have been announced by the Municipalities. This confirms that the municipal administrations continue to be the first investors in public works in the country.

During the final day they also spoke Sauro Angelettidirector of the Office for administrative innovation, training and skills development of the Department of Public Administration, e Francesco RanaDirector of Technical Support for Form PA.

Angeletti spoke on the subject of transversal skills: “All skills are needed – he has declared – but we must be selective. We need to start from the definition of skills, reflecting on the purposes of training and its contribution to the administrative continuity of the institutions and the PNRR. The lack of knowledge on the state of competencies of the PAs must be filled starting with training interventions”. According to Angeletti an important tool “is that of online training, and in this area we have launched Syllabus, new skills for the PA”.

Francesco Rana spoke about the institute’s activities in the field of technical assistance and helping to strengthen administrative capacity for public administrations, including municipalities: “Training is a fundamental step, with important projects such as Syllabus. The goal is to invest in personnel by bringing training from a few hours to three days a year for each employee. As the minister often states, training must be understood not as a complementary accessory but as a real activity to be carried out. “We saw it in the PIAO – Rana added – but we see it every day in relations with local administrations, which ask us for essential skills to guarantee quality in the provision of services to citizens and businesses. Carrying out a digital transformation of an administration is by no means a trivial job, far from it”. “It is necessary to allow the single employee to benefit from the training at any time, in an asynchronous way – he concluded – we see many steps forward, because, for example, we see that those who participate in our training courses then stay in touch to discuss and understand the behaviors to adopt”.

At the conclusion of the work, the Minister for European Affairs and for the Pnrr, Raffaele Fittotook stock of the funding destined for Italy: “On the third installment we are at the finish line – explained the minister – they have it required only three out of 26 countries because it requires physical targets. It requires the achievement of 55 goals, and we have achieved them. On the fourth installment, however, we are engaged in a discussion on the merits. However, it is good to approach the question in a more serene way: it is a game that does not belong to the government, but to the whole country, and in which the Municipalities have a great role and great importance. We are working to modify some objectives of the fourth installment, because no one has an interest in reaching the end of 2025 with the judgment of ineligibility. There are all the conditions to do well, respecting the work of the EU Commission and ours. But the level of comparison is very positive”.

