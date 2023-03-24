Home News Formez PA budget approved. Bonisoli: the best turnover ever
News

Formez PA budget approved. Bonisoli: the best turnover ever

by admin
Formez PA budget approved. Bonisoli: the best turnover ever

During today’s meeting of the Board of Directors of Formez PA, the budget 2022. I revenues from production amount to 79 million euroswith a profit of 2.6 millionrevenues that have almost tripled, compared to the 29 million euros of 2020”.

“These excellent data, which represent the best turnover ever, not only confirm that the accounts are in order and that Formez is in good health – explains the President of Formez PA, Alberto Bonisoli – but also that the institute continues to grow and that it has acquired greater credibility and an increasingly central role in strengthening the administrative capacity of public administrations and in providing support in all those key sectors, such as training and consultancy, which are crucial for innovation and development of the country”.

See also  Trentino, Silvano Fedel found dead, the ultra-runner who disappeared since Friday

You may also like

“Shameful to dump everything on families” [notiziediprato.it]

Elim CAN 2023 / Burkina Faso vs Togo:...

It is the 69th anniversary of the birth...

new clarifications on the measures of the Budget...

Yawa Tsègan attended the commissioning of the large...

Is it bad to treat dogs like children?

Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia clearly shows that...

The most expensive cities in the world to...

Deutsche Bank also fell, Taiwan index futures fell...

Aurirrojas will seek victory against Junior

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy