During today’s meeting of the Board of Directors of Formez PA, the budget 2022. I revenues from production amount to 79 million euroswith a profit of 2.6 millionrevenues that have almost tripled, compared to the 29 million euros of 2020”.

“These excellent data, which represent the best turnover ever, not only confirm that the accounts are in order and that Formez is in good health – explains the President of Formez PA, Alberto Bonisoli – but also that the institute continues to grow and that it has acquired greater credibility and an increasingly central role in strengthening the administrative capacity of public administrations and in providing support in all those key sectors, such as training and consultancy, which are crucial for innovation and development of the country”.