The project “Empowerment of the administrative and institutional capacity of the Autonomous Province of Bolzano” has been launched, entrusted to Formez PA to accompany the provincial administration in the transition to the new programming of the European Social Fund.

The “Empowerment of the administrative and institutional capacity of the Autonomous Province of Bolzano” project acts on two levels: the first to strengthen the skills of the personnel involved in implementing the new Programme, through ad hoc training and on-the-job coaching, the second level dedicated to the involvement of stakeholders and the strengthening of their participation.

The new activity capitalizes on the experience of the 2014-2020 programming which saw the Autonomous Province of Bolzano engaged, in line with the European Code of Conduct on Partnership, in a strong involvement of the social partners and civil society. With the support of Formez PA, the partnership, made up of public and private entities, was in fact called upon to provide its contribution in defining the new programming.

The need for simplification of procedures and de-bureaucratisation of processes and the hope for faster and more flexible access times to funds emerged from the discussion.

The requests of the stakeholders and potential beneficiaries of future ESF+ co-financing were collected and analyzed in a summary document published on the institutional website of the Autonomous Province of Bolzano which laid the foundations for the new programme.

The new Formez PA project foresees a busy agenda of activities for 2023. In fact, training courses, co-design workshops, specialized in-depth focus areas, seminars and events will be created. Actions to raise awareness of the partnership on key issues for the implementation of the co-financed programs will also be implemented. These are functional issues for the proper functioning of the ESF + programme, including management and control systems, approaches, techniques and tools for project and program evaluation, monitoring of interventions and information and publicity strategies.

In support of the partnership, co-planning activities for the definition of specific tenders will also be carried out, with the involvement of beneficiaries and stakeholders identified for homogeneous groups and in collaboration with the ESF + Management Authority.