Formez PA participates in Open Gov Week 2023

Form PA flank the Department of Public Service in the organization and promotion of Open Gov Week 2023 to be held from8 to 11 May, five days to jointly promote the culture of transparency, civic participation and accountability open to all and other initiatives to promote open government, constantly updated. An event that takes place simultaneously in over 70 countries participating in the Open Government Partnership, to support and share a values-oriented culture of transparency and integrity, civic participation and the promotion of fundamental rights, as well asaccountability of governments to citizens.

The Department of Public Function, on each day of the week, will address a different theme to allow everyone to give their contribution and network. The day of May 8 will be dedicated to the theme of public participation; on 9 at digital transformation; he 10 years ago transparency and anti-corruption and on the 11th at civic space. On May 12, the closing event will be coordinated by Forum Multistakeholder for open government.

The events on the calendar are:

Form PA Participate in Open Government Week with the following meetings:

The list of all scheduled events, organized by the Administrations and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) active on open government issues, is available on the website www.open.gov.it in the Advanced Search section of the site.

We invite you to participate in the debate on social networks with the hashtag #OpenGovWeek e #OGW2023.

Learn more and participate in Open Gov Week

Formez PA through the “OpenGov: methods and tools for open administration” project supports the Department of Public Administration in the promotion and organization of the initiative.