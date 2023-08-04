Formez projects at the annual event “Sicilia FSE between present and future”

The internationalization of the regional training system, capacity building interventions, welfare and equal opportunities and active employment policies are some of the topics at the center of the Sicily FSE event between present and future, dedicated to the 2022 year of the ESF PO 2014-2020 of the Sicilian Region. The initiative is part of the project “Support for the implementation of the communication strategy of the POR-FSE implemented by Formez PA. The appointment in Palermo was an opportunity to listen to the testimonies of the beneficiaries of the European resources of the 2014-2020 programming – who starts at closing – and to take stock of future actions. Nothing Mezzullo, for the project New routes, e Anna Pina Cuccurullo for the project Sicilian courtsattended the event to talk about the interventions implemented by Formez PA to strengthen the capacity building of the Sicilian Region.

The New Paths project by Formez PA to support the capacity building of the Sicilian Region

Nothing Mezzulloproject Manager New routes of Formez PA, intervened by presenting what was achieved with the Sicilian region in an articulated process of growth of the capacity building of the regional administration and local authorities. It was an opportunity that the Sicilian Region was able to seize by adapting the project to its own needs, also to better face the difficulties that occurred in the four and a half years of implementation. The distinguishing feature was, in fact, attentive listening to the local area and the ability to reformulate interventions at critical moments. A choice which, acting on the analysis of procedures, schemes and organizational models, has strengthened awareness of the processes, improving their management capacity and favoring the dissemination of knowledge. Nuovi Percorsi has used “an adaptive approach”, customized on the basis of the needs of the administration, of the different departments and of the local authorities”A true systemic action which has not only operated on the regional territory, but which also wants to bring its experience to the outside world” underlined Nada Mezzullo. The project leaves a methodological heritage, products and courses reusable also for the 2021-2027 programming and for the implementation of the PNRR accessible thanks to the digital catalog of the Nuovi Percorsi project. The catalog is divided into two sections, the first recounting the experience and the other the articulation of the project with the various lines of activity. Different types of navigable resources are available: from training ones, identified on the basis of topicality and reusability criteria and organized into thematic playlists, to methodological documents, with examples of operational tools. Furthermore, insights are available through the testimonies of the actors involved, in various capacities, in the activities. “The project worked with the two Managing Authorities, the FSE and the ERDF, with on-the-job training actions as well as training: the Public Administration, which coordinated the training activities in the transversal area, and support for local authorities . It was a widespread intervention that involved almost 100% of the local authorities. This was possible thanks to the governance of a control room, set up to coordinate and monitor activities, a bit of a clearinghouse for needs, which helped us especially during the health emergency” Mezzullo underlined.” Two online communities, one on tenders and one on controls, which continue their work; two software have been created: one relating to the analysis of training needs and one for management on litigation which remain useful tools for administration. New paths have involved all the regional departments and almost all of the local authorities: they are 22.530 participation in training and information interventions, 19.514 support days, 126 i webinar, 87 face-to-face seminars, 126 the laboratories, 116 i focus group, 8 online workplaces.

The project Sicilian courts of Formez PA to support the capacity building of the Sicilian Region

The project manager also attended the annual meeting Sicilian courts, Anna Pina Cuccurullo of Formez PA who recounted how the intervention contributed to the modernization of justice management in the judicial districts of Sicily, through ways of improving operational processes and enhancing the skills of human resources. One of the aims was also to extend the good practices, initially tested and implemented in the Catania district, to all the Courts and Judicial Offices of the other Sicilian districts. Over the past seven years, the value and quality of its work has been recognized on several occasions in the project.

In fact, in 2017 he won the crystal balance, a prize from the Council of Europe for courts that stand out for their modernization processes. Furthermore, at the end of 2021 the Interministerial Justice Commission requested a hearing to the Formez working group. An interest born from a study on the performance of the Italian courts in which the Sicilian Region stood out. On this occasion, attention was paid precisely to the working method of the project and to yours “light and wide design” which allowed the continuous listening of the territory. “From this hearing – stressed Anna Pina Cuccurullo – the request for collaboration was born at a technical table with the General Inspectorate of Justice which asked the Region to let us participate, as technicians, at the table which had as its object the discussion of the Inspectors Package, a Ministerial information system aimed at speeding up the inspection work on the Courts and the software that Formez had developed to support the Courts in its use. the software, alongside the system made available by the ministry and following the extrapolation of data from the ministerial system, it allowed visualizations with different interpretations, depending on the hierarchy of the magistrate who used it, becoming a management system for the Courts. One result of the project was the Inspectorate General’s request to the Region to reuse this software, to integrate it with the Inspectors Package for its use at national level.