Formez supports the participation of 10 Apulian Municipalities in the F@CILE CAF activities

Formin connection with the Department of Public Administration, national referent of the European network CAF (Common Assessment Framework), promotes the use of the model by the Regions that have participated in the project “The participation of citizens and users in the process of measuring organizational performance and enhancing individual performance as a tool for human resources management”. The CAF model allows, in fact, to conduct a diagnostic check of the organizational health, for the section of the PIAO, dedicated to the health of resources and for the identification of organizational improvement actions to support the creation of public value.

The Puglia region, which actively participated in the laboratory of integrated strategic planning logics aimed at creating Public Value, called Innovation lab, supports with Formez, the experimentation of the model in the Department of Employment, Education and Training Policies and the participation of the Municipalities in the F@CILE CAF 2023.

Municipalities in Puglia, with a resident population of at least 20,000 inhabitants, will be able to express their interest in participating in the F@CILE CAF 2023 activities, which provides administrations with a platform for carrying out the self-assessment and improvement process. Considering Formez’s willingness to support a maximum number of 10 municipalities in the area, these will be identified on the basis of territorial division and distribution criteria and organizational maturity. The evaluation of the applications will be carried out by the Local Authorities Section of the Puglia Region.

From 3 August, the expression of interest addressed to the Apulian Municipalities is open for ten days. The Municipalities interested in presenting the expression of interest can consult the resolution and the determination of the Puglia Region.

For information: entilocali@regione.puglia.it