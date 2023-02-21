Formez PA 2022 Report presented to the press On Thursday 2 February, at the headquarters of the Foreign Press Association in Rome, the Formez PA 2022 Report, edited by the Center for International Studies and Activities, was presented to the press. The President Alberto Bonisoli and the General Manager Patrizia Ravaioli took part. The meeting was moderated by the editorialist of Corriere della Sera, Paolo Conti. > Go to the article A cycle of four webinars is underway, organized by the Formez PA Center for International Studies and Activities, linked to the deepening of the 2022 Report, presented on February 2, 2023 to the press. It is already possible to register for the online seminars, scheduled every Tuesday at 12:00, starting from 21 February 2023. Go to top > Go to the article On 17 February, at 4 pm, at the ADI Design Museum, in Milan, in Piazza Compasso D’oro 1, the meeting on the theme of Service Design and recruitment in the PA will take place: evidence of the Formez 2022 Report. Alberto will speak Bonisoli, president of Formez PA, Anna Meroni, full professor of design and deputy dean of the Design School of the Milan Polytechnic and Giovanni Valotti, full professor of Economics of companies and public administrations, Bocconi University. > Go to the article The Formez PA 2022 Report analyzes the data on public competitions managed by the Institute, confirming the asymmetry between the different areas of the country in the geographical origin of the candidates. This is the starting point of the joint research project that Formez PA and Svimez have decided to launch to understand the factors and causes that influence these dynamics. > Go to the article The support of Formez PA continues in the definition of the PIAOs and in the experimentation of innovative models and tools for the enhancement of individual performance. The project for user participation in the process of measuring organizational and individual performance is aimed at central and regional administrations. > Go to the article As part of the “Opengov: methods and tools for open administration” project, a public consultation was held for the definition of the 2022 Open Data Guidelines. The consultation was managed through Forum Italia and ParteciPa, platform of the Italian Government dedicated to public consultation and participation processes managed by the DFP with the collaboration of Formez PA. > Go to the article On 2 and 3 February, activities, times and methods of intervention in the territories envisaged by the FAST Piccoli Comuni project for the digital and administrative transition were presented. There was great interest in the topics covered, with over 250 participants in the first two webinars. > Go to the article AgID and Formez PA present the new training initiative designed to allow for better understanding of the new obligations required by the “Three-Year Plan for Information Technology in the PA”. The webinars, scheduled for 10, 17 and 24 February, are aimed at Digital Transition Managers (RTDs), digital transition office staff and PAs. > Go to the article The fourth meeting “Open data from theory to practice: quality and validation” of the training cycle on open data and the correct application of the Guidelines that AgID organizes with Formez PA will be held on February 14. > Go to the article A training proposal to promote knowledge of the institutions and policies of the European Union and provide information on the financial instruments available. The nine webinars will address some of the key topics of the European Commission Work Program for 2023. > Go to the article There are 4 online video lessons to illustrate the key elements, the eligibility criteria, the regulatory aspects, the obligations and the main innovations of the new programming. The playlist was created, in support of the beneficiaries of the ESF, as part of the “New Paths” project that the Sicilian Region has implemented with the support of Formez PA. > Go to the article The European Commission proposes to further strengthen the social dialogue with concrete actions. The initiative reaffirms the commitment of the European institutions to promote it, as a central element to accompany the evolution of the world of work against the backdrop of the digital and green transitions. > Go to the article RIPAM competition – Ministry of Justice. 791 hires for various profiles Applications on the InPA portal until 13 February 2023 > Go to the link Project “Actions to support regulatory simplification and quality of regulation” Formez PA selects 30 law graduates or equivalent with experience in the field of regulatory simplification Applications by February 9th > Go to the link The written tests for the two calls from Formez PA, aimed at hiring 50 people on fixed-term contracts for the Rome office, will take place on 20 February at the Nuova Fiera di Roma. Interviews will take place from 23 February. > Go to the article Viale Marx 15 – 00137 Rome | Tel. 06 84891

For information and reports: [email protected]

www.formez.it Newsletter edited by the institutional communication area and relations with the PA