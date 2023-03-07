Service design and recruitment in the PA: a discussion on the topics of the Formez 2022 Report at the ADI Museum in Milan The meeting on the Design of services and recruitment in the PA, organized by Formez PA, took place on Friday 17 February at the ADI Museum in Milan. The event was an opportunity for discussion to discuss some elements highlighted by the 2022 Report, including the need to adapt communication methods to the needs of digital natives. > Go to the article On Friday 3 March, at 10.30, at the headquarters of the Chamber of Commerce of Palermo-Enna, the event entitled: “Artificial intelligence and digitization of the Public Administration: evidence of the Formez 2022 Report” will take place. The live streaming will be broadcast on the Formez PA Youtube channel at the link > Go to the article The “Empowerment of the administrative and institutional capacity of the Autonomous Province of Bolzano” project was launched, entrusted to Formez PA to accompany the provincial administration in the transition to the new programming of the European Social Fund. > Go to the article The document, produced as part of the “New Paths” project, illustrates the experience gained by the Sicilian Region in strengthening the administrative capacity for cohesion policies and for the governance of the Administrative Strengthening Plan (PRA). > Go to Report The “Digital Italy” webinar was held on February 21, the first of four webinars intended to explore the Formez 2022 Report, drawn up by the Study Center and presented on February 2 at the headquarters of the Foreign Press Association. The second appointment, dedicated to internal areas, will take place on 28 February. Entries by 28 February at 10.00. > Go to the article The third webinar dedicated to the “Three-year plan for IT in the PA” will be held on February 24th. The training cycle, organized by AgID in collaboration with Formez PA, is designed to allow for better understanding of the new obligations required by the Plan and is addressed to Digital Transition Managers (RTDs), Digital Transition Office staff and relevant officials. > Go to the article The third edition of the MOOC (Massive Online Open Course) dedicated to civic participation and more specifically to the digital participatory processes promoted by the administrations starts on February 28th. The training course is free and takes place entirely online on an e-learning platform. It is intended for managers and officials of public administrations, in particular those involved in the pilot courses of the “OpenGov: methods and tools for open administration” project. Registration by February 27th. > Go to the article The first of the nine webinars of the new edition of the “Lessons from Europe” cycle will be held on 2 March, which will focus on some topics of the European Agenda for 2023. Among these, the first steps and the development prospects of a Community European policy in support of political dialogue and cooperation on issues of common interest for the security, stability and prosperity of the European continent. > Go to the article The deadlines have been extended, to 10 March, for enrollment in the “Management training course in public health and health organization and management for Health Directors and UOC Directors of Companies and Entities of the Regional Health Service”, organized by the Region Campania in collaboration with Formez PA. > Go to the article Formez PA sponsors the XXI edition of the Filippo Basile Award for training in the PA, in memory of Filippo Basile, Director of the Agriculture and Forestry Department of the Sicilian Region. The Award is promoted by the Italian Trainers Association to give value to excellence in public training. Applications by February 28th. > Go to the article The institutions and the public administration now seem called upon to respond to constant pressure for the shared definition of policies and projects. Formez PA intervenes in support of the Italian public administrations, with various capacity building projects at national and local level. > Go to the article Project “LAROS – Agile Work Reform and Organization Sardinia” Formez PA selects a graduate with experience in graphic communication Applications by February 24th > Go to the link Project “APRICAL – Strengthening of the planning and management structures for the internationalization of the Calabria Region” Formez PA is selecting a graduate with experience in designing and editing multimedia material Applications by February 23rd > Go to the link Project “LAROS – Agile Work Reform and Organization Sardinia” Formez PA selects a graduate with experience in the design and creation of multimedia material Applications by February 24th > Go to the link The lists of admitted candidates and the calendar of interviews for the two Formez PA tenders aimed at hiring 50 people on fixed-term contracts are online. 