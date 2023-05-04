FormezComunica N.196- April 19, 2023

Cycle of webinars dedicated to new tools for training public personnel The second cycle of meetings aimed at all public employees and dedicated to the new tools for the training of public human capital is underway. The training program, now in its second edition, is dedicated to the presentation of the Directive of the Minister for the PA Paolo Zangrillo, which sets out principles, methodological references and objectives aimed at enhancing training as a strategic lever for the renewal process of the Public Administration and, in particular, for the implementation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. The training proposal intends to provide information on the new portal “Syllabus, new skills for public administrations” dedicated to all people who work in the PA, created by the Department of Public Administration and financed by Next Generation EU. The scheduled webinars are made in collaboration with Formez PA as part of the “Linea Amica Digitale” project. > Go to the article Formez PA supports the Department of Public Administration in organizing and promoting Open Gov Week 2023 which will be held from 8 to 11 May, five days to jointly promote the culture of transparency, civic participation and accountability. Our Institute participates with two webinars that will take place on May 10, with a session on the topic of accountability and on May 11 with an introduction session to Open Government. The Open Administration Week program is constantly updated. > Go to the article The director of Institutional Communication of Formez PA spoke at the webinar entitled “Tools for accountability: communication, transparency and public ethics” with a report on technologies and unified programming (PIAO) as tools for transparency, accountability, participation and citizen satisfaction. The event was organized as part of the “Opengov: methods and tools for open administration” project. > Go to the article The survey of fixed-term personnel to be stabilized in service at the special offices of reconstruction and local authorities of the craters of 2002, 2009, 2012, and 2016 is available on the portal lavoropubblico.gov.it. The administrations concerned can fill in the form dedicated form by 3 May 2023. > Go to the article The digital personnel file of the Sicilian Region has been the subject of an experiment for the computerized management of data on the working life of regional employees. It consists in the definition of the administrative and IT procedural standard for storing information and documents of regional employees in digital format and allowing them to be consulted. > Go to the article The training course for the managers of the Sardinia Region involved in the project “LAROS – Lavoro Agile Riforma e organisation Sardegna” entrusted to Formez PA to strengthen the public value and the measurement of the impacts of public policies, plans and programs the regional administrative capacity to plan, manage, measure and evaluate the advantages offered by smart working. > Go to the article The “European Climate Pact: focus on sustainable mobility” webinar of the “Lessons from Europe 2023” training cycle will be held on 20 April, dedicated to virtuous practices that reconcile the need to move with that of reducing air and noise pollution . Registration by April 19th. > Go to the article The webinar “Dynamic open data from sensors and IoT: standards and best practices” will take place on April 20, dedicated to dynamic data subject to frequent or real-time updates, one of the most valuable types of data for reuse purposes, identified in the legislation relating to open data and in the Guidelines being adopted by AgID. > Go to the article The webinar “What knowledge, skills and competences for document management?”, organized by Formez PA and AgID, will take place on 21 April. The training meeting will focus on what knowledge, skills and abilities are necessary for document management in the PA. > Go to the article The project “Information and training for the digital transition of the PA” – line 1 – “Management of the digital transformation”, which ends at the end of April, supported the digital transformation process for the PAs, also thanks to the capitalization of the experience of Formez on these issues. > Go to the article Ripam Competition – Constitutional Court. 40 non-managerial personnel for various professional profiles: – 22 posts of the IV functional qualification, professional profile of secretary (CORTE/SG code)

Ripam Competition – Constitutional Court. 40 non-managerial personnel for various professional profiles: – 22 posts of the IV functional qualification, professional profile of secretary (CORTE/SG code)
– 18 permanent posts of the III functional qualification, professional profile of coadjutor (CORTE/CA code) Applications on the inPA portal by 4 May 2023
Project Actions to support regulatory simplification and quality of regulation Formez PA selects 20 law graduates, or equivalent, with experience in the field of regulatory simplification. Applications by April 24, 2023
REBUILD Project Puglia Region – Empowerment Plan for the personnel of the territorial areas of the Region Formez PA selects 2 graduates with experience in financial, physical and procedural monitoring and/or reporting of complex projects financed by European and/or national funds. Applications by April 24, 2023

