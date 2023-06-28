FormezComunica N.199- June 6, 2023

New tools for training public personnel, the fifth cycle of webinars is underway

The fifth cycle of webinars dedicated to illustrating the directive of the Minister for Public Administration “Planning of training and development of functional skills for the digital, ecological and administrative transition promoted by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan” will start on 19 June Syllabus, the portal dedicated to the training of human capital in the PA, which allows you to take part in targeted and differentiated training courses.

The COMPASS Project – Involving to improve active employment policies and services in Sardinia – was awarded the third prize for the “Training Networks and Systems” section of the twenty-first edition of the “Filippo Basile 2023” Award, dedicated to the executive of the Sicilian Region who was killed from the mafia.

The Catalogue, which represents a synthesis of the activities of the Formez PA “New Paths” project, collects training contents, methodological documents and management tools, organized to tell the experience of the Sicilian Region and the results achieved, promoting their reuse also by other administrations.

The regional dossiers on the National Strategy for SNAI internal areas 2021-2027 are online. The documents, created by Formez PA, describe the project areas of each Region and Autonomous Province, framing them in the territorial context.

The last appointment of the training cycle organized by the Europe Direct Rome Innovation Center, operating at Formez PA, entitled: “Information and citizen-institution relationship” took place. The meeting, held in synergy with an extensive partnership, is part of the training cycle “Fake news: informing and training to counter disinformation in Europe”, aimed in particular at journalists and public communicators, as well as all interested citizens.

The changeover from the lira to the euro, the advantages of the single currency, the technical and security features of banknotes and the presentation of the results of a recent study (SPACE) on the use of cash in the euro area and on the digital euro , are the topics of the tenth webinar of the “Lessons from Europe 2023” cycle, scheduled for 8 June.

The last webinar “The PIAO and the creation of public value of the administrations for the protection of health” of the training cycle on PIAO and public value will take place on June 20th. This fourth appointment will focus on the first evidence that emerged from the analysis of the PIAOs made by healthcare companies, focusing on the main critical issues and opportunities in adopting the new strategic planning and operational programming tool. The aim is to propose a framework and a methodological approach based on the experience gained by Formez PA.

In the last twenty years, the role of the European Union in public sector reforms has been increasingly explicit, leading to the configuration of a new EU policy. According to a recent Eurobarometer survey, Europeans support the EU’s role in delivering public reforms. On 12 May, the reflection promoted by the third annual conference of the Technical Support Instrument for Reforms (TSI) developed around these data.

