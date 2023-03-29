Umberto Boccioni, Fight in the gallery, 1910, Milan, Pinacoteca di Brera, From the Emilio and Maria Jesi Collection. Dimensions: 76×64cm



Exactly 140 years after his birth, 107 after his death, due to a curious irony of fate, due to an accidental fall from a horse, frightened by a moving train, Umberto Boccioni conquers the small screen.

The painter who defied centuries of immobility, once and for all freeing sculpture from closed forms and classical beauty, fishing for the seeds of modernity in an era in which the first airplanes, cars, telegraphs, this evening, Wednesday 29 March at 21.15, it will be premiered on Rai 5.

Art Night, the program by Silvia De Felice and Emanuela Avallone, Massimo Favia, Alessandro Rossi, directed by Andrea Montemaggiori, welcomes Formidable Boccioni. The unpublished documentary produced by ARTE.it Originals in collaboration with ITsArt and Rai Cultura, written by Eleonora Zamparutti and Piero Muscarà and directed by Franco Rado, returns the restless and visionary artist who revolutionized modern sculpture.

Frame from Formidabile Boccioni | © ARTE.it

Ambitious, extravagant with his socks of different colors, addicted to ties and obsessed with the crease of his trousers to the point of putting them under the mattress before going to bed, Boccioni won the twentieth century challenge simply by imagining, with an almost desperate attempt, how they could have been the world, art, social life fifty years later.

First actor in Tommaso Marinetti’s great circus – met for the first time at Milan’s central station on 21 February 1910 – he translated poetry into art, giving shape and substance to the most important artistic avant-garde of the early twentieth century in Europe, Futurism. Having rejected drawing when he attended technical schools in Catania, when he grew up he thought of arriving at art in an unconventional way, through journalism, or rather through those cartoons that the newspapers published and which did not presuppose particular drawing skills.



Frame from Formidabile Boccioni | © ARTE.it

The tape of history rewinds leading the spectators to that fateful day in 1927 when the sculptures of Umberto Boccioni were reduced to dust by Piero da Verona. Was it a fit of madness? Maybe.

Matt Smith and Anders Rädén have been working for years on the project of reconstructing the lost plaster masterpieces of the genius of Futurism, closely studying the numerous photographs of the time to understand their secrets by entering the artist’s creative mind. Thanks to the use of digital animation and 3D printing, the two artists are achieving good results. They are convinced that they can rebuild Unique forms of continuity in space, the lost sculpture by Boccioni, more faithfully than the bronze copies present in museums around the world. But why does Boccioni’s sculpture still fascinate the public so much today?

We will also discover this through the documentary that reconstructs the life and artistic career of the painter born in Reggio Calabria, through period documents, vintage films and interesting contributions from experts.



James Bradburne in FORMIDABLE BOCCIONI | © ARTE.it

If the contribution of Gino Agnese, Boccioni’s biographer, gives us back a tormented painter who, thanks to the power of the imagination, was able to see what the world would be like 50 years from then, James M. Bradburne, director of the Pinacoteca di Brera, leads us to the discovery of Boccioni’s modernity through some of the master’s extraordinary masterpieces conserved in the Pinacoteca, such as Brawl in the Gallery and theSelf-portrait from 1908.

Another contribution in the doc will be that of Marella Caracciolo Chia that Boccioni discovered it by chance, in a packet of letters held together with string, at the bottom of a forgotten trunk in the archive of Palazzo Caetani, in Rome, recounting it in his book A bright parenthesis (Adelphi). Would you have ever thought that a selfish, inconstant and full of himself like Boccioni would have given in to the curious and self-confident Roman noblewoman Vittoria Colonna? Nevertheless…



Letter from Boccioni to Vittoria Colonna, Frame from Formidabile Boccioni | © ARTE.it

If the meeting with Picasso and the challenge launched by Boccioni to the Cubists with strokes of the brush guides the intervention in the documentary by the art historian Ester Coen, with Danka Giacon, curator of the Museo del Novecento in Milan – the public collection that preserves the greatest number of works by the artist – we will venture into the extraordinary Mattioli Collection, which also houses the painting by Boccioni, Materia. With the extraordinary participation of Romana Severini, the contributions of the historian Giordano Bruno Guerri, the art expert Floriane Dauberville, the art historian Niccolo D’Agati, and again the artist Giacomo Rossi and Karole Vail, director of the Peggy Guggenheim Collection in Venice, Formidable Boccioni digs into the life and languages ​​of the visionary and restless brush, into the career of the journalist, the stateless illustrator who became a painter by chance.



An image from the documentary “FORMIDABILE BOCCIONI”: Giacomo Mattioli with a painting from his grandfather’s collection

In this captivating plot countless threads intertwine in the story of Boccioni’s life and artistic research, while Italy on the brink of the Great War and the Europe of the avant-garde come to life in the background. Because Boccioni, son of his time, lives this Italy shaken by the Industrial Revolution and by the great scientific discoveries, destined to become the epicenter of the first world war of the twentieth century.



Umberto Boccioni | Courtesy of Museo del 900, Milan

