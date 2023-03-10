The dividend policy of Formosa Plastics’ four treasures has been fully announced. Formosa Plastics (1301), the group’s profit champion for two consecutive years, had an EPS of 5.68 yuan last year. On the 10th, the board of directors approved the distribution of cash of 4.2 yuan; compared with the stock price of 89.8 yuan, the cash yield was 4.68%. In addition, the board of directors of Formosa Plastics also approved that the chairman Lin Jiannan was removed from the position of general manager, and Guo Wenbi, the senior vice president who supervised PVC and other plastic products, was promoted to acting general manager.

Interest rate hikes in Europe and the United States have slowed down, and market inventory adjustments are coming to an end. In addition, after the economy is unsealed, it will increase the demand for niches such as medical care, infrastructure, and vehicles. Potential fermentation.

Among them, Formosa Plastics invested US$1.148 billion (more than NT$35 billion) in its petrochemical upgrade layout, including Taiwan’s annual output of 100,000 tons of PVC plant de-bottlenecking project, Wuhan Medical Materials Center (including dual-ion polymer composite rubber particles); The new construction of the 600,000-ton propane dehydrogenation (PDH) plant will be completed in the second quarter and the second half of the year.

Reinvested in Formosa Plastics USA (22.66% stake) De-bottleneck project of VCM plant with annual output of 151,000 tons in Texas, expansion project of PVC plant with annual output of 110,000 tons in Luzhou is expected to be completed in the first quarter and the second half of the year, expanding the global supply after the epidemic Chain adjustment business opportunities.

Formosa Plastics is also actively developing biodegradable modified PP and PE for customers to re-use, and research and development of fully recycled (physical foam EVA shoe materials, all PP dust-free clothes, protective clothing and cold-resistant jackets) and green plastic environment-friendly products, And join hands with upstream and downstream supply chains to promote ESG transformation.

Looking ahead, Formosa Plastics Chairman Lin Jiannan pointed out that in the second quarter, there were 13 light oil cracking plants in Asia under construction, with a total annual output of 9.61 million tons. Downstream petrochemical plants cooperated with annual maintenance or reduced production, and supply decreased. In the peak season of demand for household appliances, coatings, shoe materials, agricultural film and food packaging, the prices of petrochemical products are bullish.

In addition, in order to revitalize the economy, after launching the “credit, bond, and equity” three arrows at the end of last year, the mainland has recently launched measures to stimulate the real estate boom. The real estate market has shown signs of recovery. And consumption such as home furnishing is also conducive to driving petrochemical demand.

Formosa Plastics Sibao Profit and Dividend Information Sheet.Figure / Peng Xuanyi tabulation

further reading

Formosa Plastics Four Treasures sweet to buy?Qunyi Evaluation Released

Formosa Plastics and Four Treasures’ February revenue soars in Q2

Legal persons prefer 14 high-yield stocks, this one buys 26 in a row

The post Formosa Plastics’ four treasures are released! Cash yield up to 4.6% appeared first on Business Times.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

