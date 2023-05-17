Formula 1 cancels the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Formula has made the decision to cancel the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, which was scheduled to take place this weekend at Imola, due to the serious emergency facing north-eastern Italy due to heavy rains and flooding. The situation has left a tragic balance of five people dead and approximately 5,000 people have been evacuated, according to the authorities.

Following discussions between representatives of Formula 1, the FIA ​​President, the competent authorities, including relevant ministers, the President of the Automobile Club of Italy, the President of the Emilia Romagna region, the mayor of the city and the promoter, it was concluded that the Grand Prix at Imola cannot be continued.

“It was unanimously decided not to compete in the Grand Prix out of respect for the situation in which we find ourselves and to allow all the efforts and means of emergency personnel to focus on supporting people in difficulty”, assured the mayor of Imola, Marco Panieri.

Formula 1 issued a statement backing the decision: “The decision has been made because it is not possible to carry out the event safely for our fans, the teams and our staff and it is the right and responsible thing to do in light of the situation that the towns and cities of the region are going through. It would not be right to put more pressure on local authorities and emergency services at this difficult time.”

In turn, the pilots were completely in favor of the decision: “Safety and helping people who really need it right now is the most important thing. It is the first thing we should think about. It seems logical to me that you don’t run in a situation like this, “ said Max Verstappen, champion and current leader of the tournament.

For his part, Lewis Hamilton declared: “I hope that everyone in the Emilia-Romagna region is well and can take care of each other at this time. Our thoughts are with all those affected by this tragedy and we applaud the incredible work of the emergency services. We all know that safety comes first.”

Likewise, the president and CEO of Formula 1, Stefano Domenicali, expressed his regret: “It is a tragedy to witness what has happened in Imola and Emilia-Romagna, the city and region in which I grew up. My thoughts and prayers are with the flood victims and the affected families and communities.”

With the cancellation of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, the organizers and supporters of Formula 1 show solidarity in the face of the difficult situation in the Emilia Romagna region, hoping that the authorities and emergency services can deal with the consequences of the rains and floods and provide support to affected communities.