Formula One challenge between electric SUVs in Teulada, there is also Loeb – Sardinia

Engines and the environment: new plants to protect bees

A Formula One race for the double Island X Prix of Extreme, the challenge of electric SUVs. The race will take place on 8-9 July in Teulada: the world rally champion Sebastien Loeb will also be at the start. ‘Green’ engines: there is an environmental protection project dedicated to bees. “We will be planting half an acre of honey plants, trees and shrubs to help increase biodiversity and benefit bees and the pollination process,” explains James Taylor, chief championship officer of Extreme E. “Our combined effort serves to fight the extinction of bees and other pollinating species. It is the first project of this type in Sardinia and is unique in its kind”.

The event, co-organized and coordinated by the Automobile Club of Italy with the support of the Region, will be hosted by the Army training area in Teulada: work is already underway on setting up the paddock and the race course, a track that will have a length of about three kilometres.

At the start crews made up of a man and a woman pilot who will take turns driving the Odyssey21. Among the teams, McLaren, Rosberg X Racing, Acciona Sainz, Lewis Hamilton’s X44, Abt Cupra, Carl Cox Motorsport, Jenson Button JbXe and Andretti.

On the driver front, Sebastien Loeb, who will replace Nasser Al Attiyah at the wheel of the Cupra, Johan Kristoffersson and Mattias Ekström stand out. Among the riders, waiting to know a new name that will be unveiled on Monday, Christine Gz, Laia Sanz, Cristina Gutiérrez and the Italian Tamara Molinaro will be at the start.

In the previous three races, two victories for Team Rosberg X Racing and one for the Americans of the N.99 Gmc Hummer Ev Chip Ganassi Racing, who had won the Island X Prix 1 in 2022. At the moment, Veloce is leading the standings Racing, at 80 points with two victories under its belt, followed by Acciona Sainz XE Team, with 69 points, ahead of the 2021 RxR champions. Lewis Hamilton’s team, X44 Vida Carbon Racing, currently fourth, will defend the title this year.

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

