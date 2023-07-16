Fort Apache – The Daily Fact

A tiny plastic rectangle risks incinerating the very little that remains of one of the very rare qualities of the post-fascist right: what the fools call “justiciarism” and which instead is (indeed was) only legalism. The one that led the young Borsellino to join the Youth Front and to attend its parties until 1990. The one that in 1992 brought the MSI to the side of the Mani Pulite pool and against parliamentary immunity (abolished in ’93 by popular acclaim under pressure especially of Lega and Msi). What, after too many compromises, came back to Fini’s mind in 2010, when he broke with B. on the fight against the mafia and impunity. The plastic rectangle is the sim card of the smartphone delivered the day before yesterday by Leonardo Apache La Russa to the Milanese prosecutors who had just ordered its seizure in the rape investigation. The sim is registered to the company that controls the La Russa law firm, led by Ignazio’s other son, Antonino Geronimo, but of which the president of the Senate is a shareholder. With a very generous interpretation of Article 68 of the Constitution, the Public Prosecutor’s Office held that the SIM, unlike the cell phone, could not be seized without the permission of the Senate, even if only Leonardo used it. And even if the immunity left after the 1993 reform covers only parliamentarians and only for wiretapping, precautionary measures and processes for opinions and votes expressed in the exercise of their functions: not the objects attributable to them in use by others. Otherwise, what happens if a chosen one buys a car and lends it to someone who runs over a passer-by and kills him or robs a bank?

In any case, for a quiet life, the prosecutors returned the sim to Leonardo Apache. But now, if they discover that the smartphone is missing something useful for the investigation that can only be stored on the SIM, they will ask the Senate for authorization to seize it. And to acquire chats about (or with) Ignazio and telephone records. So it is possible that the Senate, transformed into Fort Apache and chaired by the suspect’s father, will soon have to vote on one or more requests from the prosecutors investigating his son. With a long trail of embarrassments for Meloni and FdI, but also for Lega and FI. It will be hard to sing the chorus of judicial persecution, since it is a question of verifying the complaint of a girl who claims to have been raped. You are not from a sacred and inviolable parliamentarian, but from a common citizen. What will the party do at that point which until the day before yesterday, through the mouths of Meloni, Santanchè and even La Russa, was calling for 40 years in prison and chemical castration for rapists? Will our heroes be able to get into trouble on their own once again, or will La Russa father and son already run to the prosecutor’s office today to kick out the sim?