A tragedy narrowly avoided. Yesterday at 1.40pm a Range Rover SUV entered the Bagno Piero in Forte dei Marmi at full speed, one of the Versilia establishments frequented by VIPs and vacationers from all over Italy. The car, with Swiss registration, entered with the force of a bullet and destroyed everything in its path. A cabin and a pergola were razed to the ground where bathers usually stop for lunch. Wooden debris from tables and chairs flew into the sky. The SUV passed over beach toys and equipment until it stopped running on the beach, just a few steps away from umbrellas and loungers.

Nothing would have been enough for its trajectory not to injure any customer, but incredibly no one was hurt, not even the woman who was driving the vehicle, who was then taken to the emergency room only for checks. “Someone up there loved us very much, that area and the pergola are always very popular, but luckily there was no one at that moment – says Roberto Santini, owner of the bathroom -. It could have been a completely different story, we have to really thank someone at the top “.





They were moments of panic. Two seconds before the SUV arrived, you can see from the recording of a surveillance camera, two women were walking on that street inside the Bagno Piero. They turned left onto another road and the next moment the vehicle arrived from the seafront. It is no coincidence that among the swimmers there are those who speak of a “near-miss massacre” and who of a “crazy roar” when the car hit the structure in full. “It could have been much worse – they also say from the Green Cross of Forte dei Marmi who intervened on the spot to provide assistance -. The vehicle has an automatic gearbox, the woman accidentally pressed the accelerator and then panicked, she explained. itself, instead of braking, it accelerated again “. Now the damage will be estimated, but in the meantime about fifteen volunteers have already set to work yesterday to clean the area of ​​debris. And today the bathroom will be regularly open to the public.





Among other things, the bathroom Piero in September will be the set of an episode of “Disclaimer”, the Apple TV series signed by Oscar-winning director Alfonso Cuaron, which also stars Kate Blanchett and Kevin Kline.